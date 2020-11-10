Trying To Reduce Oil Consumption In Your Diet? Here Are 7 Tips By FSSAI

Oil can be reduced in the diet with these easy tips.

Let's face it, weight loss is no one day effort. A healthy body weight takes a lifetime to build. It is when your calorie intake is lesser than your calorie expenditure then your body actually starts to lose weight. Although many of us don't realise it, we end up consuming many more calories in the form of oil in our diet. Whether it is oil used in cooking or even in snacks, this oil can accumulate and cause hindrance to our body's functioning.





Thus, reducing oil consumption in our diet is the first step towards a healthy body. Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has shared some easy tips that you can follow in your day-to-day life. These tips will make a huge difference to not just our journey towards weight loss, but also our overall health.





Here Are 7 Tips To Reduce Oil Consumption In Your Diet:

Tip 1: Bake, grill or steam!





Let's admit, frying is a process which uses up so much oil thus making our food more fattening than is necessary. Try to avoid fried food and use alternative methods of cooking such as baking, grilling or even steaming to cook food.





Tip 2: Snack smart





Snacks are another major source of oil in our diet. Opting for baked, roasted or steamed snacks is a great idea as it helps cut down our daily oil intake, according to the FSSAI.





Tip 3: Measure wisely





We often use estimations or approximations in our cooking, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. However, not using exact measurements when it comes to oil may result in overuse. Thus, FSSAI advises using a measuring spoon for using oil while cooking, rather than pouring directly from the oil bottle.





Tip 4: Get Oil Smart





There are a number of healthy oils which are packed with the essential fatty acids healthy for our body. This includes alternative oils like the kind made with sunflower, rice bran, flaxseed, sesame, peanut, mustard or even coconut oil. These oils are healthier and contain less amount of saturated fats.





Tip 5: Get clever in the kitchen





Papad is one of the favourite accompaniments to every Indian meal; however, fried papad can be very unhealthy at times. One of the simplest tips is to roast papad rather than frying it in oil. This will drastically lower the oil quantity going into your body. Similar hacks can be devised for other dishes in the kitchen.





Tip 6: Do not repeat use of frying oil





It has been advised since times immemorial that overuse of frying oil is not a good practice. Frying food in oil that has been previously heated results in release of toxins which could be harmful for the body. Thus, FSSAI advises to measure the quantity of frying oil carefully before beginning to heat it up.





Tip 7: Track and monitor





How about keeping a check on the amount of oil you consume monthly? Keep a check while purchasing oil, and as you follow the earlier tips suggested by FSSAI, your oil consumption would slowly reduce.





Take these small steps and gradually build up to a healthier, fitter you!







