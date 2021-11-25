Turmeric has been a part of our daily life since eons. It is extensively used in every Indian kitchen to bring colour and texture to a dish. That's not all. Turmeric is also famed for its rich nutrient profile. It is enriched with anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, which helps benefit our overall health. This is why it plays a significant role in traditional medical practice. Also, we have seen its extensive usage as a home remedy for several ailments. Considering this, celebrity nutritionist and life coach Luke Coutinho shared a quick tip on how turmeric can be consumed for better digestion.





Winter season brings along several gut-related problems - one such being slowing down of digestion. During the winters, our body tends to save heat and energy, thereby slowing down metabolism. This is why experts suggest eating right kind of food to boost smooth digestion. One such food, as per Luke Coutinho, is soaked turmeric. In an Instagram post, he stated, fresh turmeric, soaked in water along with fresh lemon, ginger, pink salt and basil (Tulsi) may help boost digestion and "everything else". You can add 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar to it too.

He further instructed to soak the mix in an air-tight mason jar for three days and enjoy one piece a day with your meal. He also stated, "If it suits you have it, if it doesn't, don't have it."





