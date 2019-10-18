Turmeric (Haldi) Water: 5 Benefits Of This Desi Detox Water And How To Make It

Spices are an indispensable part of Indian cuisine

Whether or not you are into fitness, we reckon you must have heard about the concept of 'detox' or 'detoxification'. To detox yourself simply means to give your body a break and bolster it with nutrients your regular diet may have lacked, of late. If you feel your poor diet, unhealthy lifestyle, and pollution are making it increasingly difficult for your body to be in its prime shape, perhaps you are in need of a detox. Did you know your kitchen pantry is packed with spices and herbs that could not only revitalize you from within but also take care of many of your health concerns? Spices are an indispensable part of Indian cuisine, but they are so much more than mere flavouring agents. Among them, turmeric (haldi) has proved its worth in rejuvenating the body and flushing out toxins from it.





Turmeric Health Benefits:

1. Builds Immunity:





Turmeric is an ancient Indian spice that has now become a global sensation for its healing properties. The curcumin in turmeric is known to boost immunity and prevent free radical damage. Lipopolysaccharide - a substance in turmeric is renowned for its anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties.

2. Heals Pain:





For the longest time, Indians have mixed a pinch of turmeric with milk to keep joint aches at bay and ward off risk of infection and flu. Turmeric's anti-inflammatory properties help heal arthritic pain and mild inflammation too.





3. Boosts Skin Health:





Turmeric paste has been a part of Indian skin and beauty rituals since time immemorial. The antioxidants present in turmeric help stunt the free radical activity (responsible for making your skin age soon). Drinking turmeric water daily may help your skin become more radiant, healthy and young.





4. Aids Weight Loss And Digestion:





Turmeric may help boost digestion. Some components of turmeric are known to stimulate the gallbladder to produce bile, thus, making the digestive system more efficient. It may also reduce symptoms of bloating and gas. Good digestion is the key for attaining a sound metabolism and a healthy metabolism is tied to sustainable weight loss and weight management.





5. Good For Liver Health:





Turmeric may do wonders for your liver. It is known to increase the production of vital enzymes that are responsible for detoxifying our blood that goes to the liver by breaking down toxins.











How To Make Turmeric Water At Home:

1. In a pan, put a cup of water and bring it to boil.





2. Now take another cup and add a teaspoon of haldi and half teaspoon of lemon juice.





3. Pour the warm water on top.





4. Towards the end, you can put some honey to sweeten the drink if you want. Give it a nice stir and consume lukewarm.











Drink this detox turmeric water regularly and see your health and skin improving gradually.









