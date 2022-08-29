Butter chicken, kadhai paneer, dal makhani - all these North Indian delicacies are incomplete without soft naans and fluffy kulchas! This is why every time we visit a North Indian restaurant, our order is filled with a variety of Indian breads with our choice of scrumptious curries. Naans and kulchas are always cooked in a piping hot tandoor, giving it the signature burnt texture and smoky flavour that we all relish. We wish we could enjoy these Indian breads at home as well, but most recipes require the use of the tandoor, or at least the oven. Our kitchens don't have a tandoor or an oven, but that shouldn't stop us from making fresh kulchas and naans at home. We have found recipes for Indian breads that can be prepared on a tawa as well!





5 Indian Breads That Can Be Cooked On A Tawa:

1. Laccha Naan







We all know of laccha paratha and naan, this special bread is the combination of the best elements of these popular breads and is hence known as laccha naan. This flaky and fluffy naan can easily be prepared on a tawa at your home.











Click here for the full recipe for Laccha Naan.

2. Amritsari Kulcha







This classic Punjabi delicacy from Amritsar is known for its masaledar potato stuffing. The soft and fluffy kulcha is traditionally cooked in a tandoor, but you can cook this potato-stuffed kulcha on a non-stick pan.











Click here for the full recipe for Amritsari Kulcha.





3. Tandoori Garlic Naan







With the earthiness of ginger-garlic and the spiciness of green chillies infused in the dough, the soft kulchas are doused in butter. If you don't have a tandoor at home, you can bake this kulcha on a hot pan to get the tandoori flavours to the kulcha.











Click here for the full recipe for Tandoori Garlic Naan.

4. Keema Naan







If you are someone who loves keema in all shapes and forms, then this keema naan may just be the ultimate indulgence for you! The juicy keema masala is stuffed in soft layers of kulcha and tastes quite delicious. This recipe of keema naan is cooked in a tawa and can be prepared at home.











Click here for the full recipe for Keema Naan.





5. Chur Chur Naan







This classic naan is known for its flaky texture and signature paneer-potato stuffing. While this naan is cooked in tandoor as well, it can also be slow cooked on a hot tawa. Now you can prepare this classic street delicacy at home too.











Click here for the full recipe for Chur Chur Naan.











Try making these kulchas and naans at home and let us know which one turned out the best in the comments section below!