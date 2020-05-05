SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • TV Actress Sanaya Irani Dons Chef Cap For Husband Mohit Sehgal To Make This Italian Treat

TV Actress Sanaya Irani Dons Chef Cap For Husband Mohit Sehgal To Make This Italian Treat

While we didn't get a glimpse of the couple on her Instagram story, but Sanaya did give us a sneak peak of her Monday dinner.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: May 05, 2020 17:59 IST

Reddit
TV Actress Sanaya Irani Dons Chef Cap For Husband Mohit Sehgal To Make This Italian Treat
Highlights
  • Sanaya Irani is a popular TV actress
  • Sanaya married actor Mohit Sehgal in the year 2016
  • Sanaya and Mohit Sehgal starred together in 'Miley Jab Hum Tum'

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal are unarguably one of the most beloved couples of Indian Telivision industry. The duo met on the sets of the serial 'Miley Jab Hum Tum' in the year 2008 and started dating. They tied the knot in the year 2016 in Goa, amid close friends from the industry and family. Their Instagram feeds are often filled with adorable pictures of the couple, and fans also enjoy the social media banter between the two. On Monday evening, Sanaya Irani decided to delight her fans yet again with a cute kitchen update. While we didn't get a glimpse of the couple on her Instagram story, but she definitely gave us a sneak peak of her Monday dinner. The 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?' actress was making pasta arrabiata for husband Mohit Sehgal.

In the saucepan, we can see the pasta in making, with some fusilli pasta. She also added some bellpeppers, onions to her pasta.

(Also Read: )

utl7ukro

Pasta arrabiata is a saucy preparation made with fresh and lush tomato-based sauce. The tangy treat is immensely popular not only in Italy but all around the world. It is fairly easy to make it at home.

Here's a step-by-step recipe to make pasta arrabiata at home. Try making it at home and let us know how you like it in the comments below.

Comments

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  PastaSanaya IraniMohit Sehgal
Watch: How To Make Protein-Rich Tandoori Kesari Jhinga (Prawn) At Home For Dinner
Watch: How To Make Protein-Rich Tandoori Kesari Jhinga (Prawn) At Home For Dinner
Summer Recipe: This Pineapple-Jaggery Chutney Can Be A Perfect Lunch Accompaniment In A Summer Afternoon
Summer Recipe: This Pineapple-Jaggery Chutney Can Be A Perfect Lunch Accompaniment In A Summer Afternoon

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com