A quick scroll through social media feeds or a visit to a trendy café reveals one thing: a striking purple drink is stealing the spotlight. The once-dominant green matcha and golden turmeric lattes may finally pass the throne in 2026, as the ube latte rises in popularity worldwide. From influencers flaunting their aesthetic brunch scenes to baristas experimenting with vibrant menus, ube lattes have become the latest must-try beverage.





If you are curious about what's so special about this purple creation, then read on to know what exactly an ube latte is and its benefits.

What Is Ube?

Ube (pronounced oo-bay), also called purple yam, is a purple sweet potato native to Southeast Asia, especially the Philippines, India, and the French West Indies. This tuber, used for generations in Asian desserts, is loved for its naturally vibrant colour, mildly sweet taste with hints of vanilla, and slightly nutty hazelnut flavour.

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Can It Knock Matcha Lattes Out?

Social media trends have time and again propelled a variety of drinks into global fame. From chai lattes to bubble tea to matcha, several new drinks have been on the block for the past few years. Now, ube has entered the spotlight, offering something new.





While matcha has enjoyed years of popularity, its earthy and slightly bitter taste has always divided opinions. Ube, on the other hand, offers a naturally sweet and creamy alternative, making it more likeable to a wider audience. Its caffeine-free nature is another advantage, appealing to those seeking a calming beverage without the jitters.

Is It Healthy Enough For Everyday Consumption?

Ube may be new to most of the world, but it has been a staple in Filipino cuisine for generations. Rich in antioxidants similar to those found in berries, ube is packed with fibre, making it a gut-friendly ingredient. So, ube can be part of a balanced daily diet when prepared thoughtfully.





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An ube latte is an eye-catching drink that tastes just as good as it looks. And if you want to make this colourful beverage at home, the process is quick, affordable, and incredibly easy.





How to make it at home:

Mix 2 to 3 teaspoons of ube powder with 150 to 200 ml of warm milk (dairy or plant-based) to obtain a smooth consistency. If you wish, add a little sweetener to your preparation. Give it a nice whisk, and there you have a rich-textured, café-style frothy purple latte to sip.

Enjoy it as a naturally caffeine-free latte, or customise it by adding espresso for an extra boost.