Unable To Avoid Cravings During Office Hours? Follow These 3 Eating Habits

If you are someone who has a regular 9-to-5 desk job, then you must keep a watch on your lifestyle and eating habits. People with sitting jobs or desk jobs are more prone to have unhealthy eating habits or lifestyle. If this sounds relatable to you too, then it's probably time you bring some major changes in your lifestyle. These irregular eating patterns along with uncontrolled junk intake may cause havoc on your overall health. Constant workload, back-to-back meetings and tight deadlines, all of these things contribute to a great extent in making you skip your meals. By skipping your regular meals, you're not only inviting metabolism-related problems but you are also more likely to binge on fattening foods like chips, cookies, donuts etc. that are readily available almost everywhere. Doing more and more of this would ultimately make you crave for junk even more which may even lead to weight gain and other lifestyle-related issues. If you often end up giving up a heads-up to plans where your colleagues frequently order in a lot of junk food, then you must put a halt to this practice.







Here Are 3 Eating Habits That You Must Adopt In Order To Avoid Cravings During Office Hours:



Check Portion Size And Eat At Regular Intervals



One of the major triggers for untimely hunger pangs and cravings is unmonitored portion size. One must keep a close eye on how much they are eating in every meal as cravings can often lead to binge-eating, which can cause a toll on overall health. Eating at regular intervals would eventually keep hunger pangs at bay.



Pack In Protein-Rich Home-Cooked Meals



There is no denying the fact that a home-cooked meal is definitely more nutritious and healthy than packed, outside food. And if the home-cooked meal packs in the goodness of protein in it, then you are less likely to crave for junk food as protein would keep you full for a longer spell. Paneer, eggs, chicken, chickpeas, rajma; all are excellent sources of protein.







Keep A Trail-Mix Snack Box At Your Desk



A trail-mix comprises seeds and nuts like flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds, walnuts, cashews, sunflower seeds. Having a box of this mix at your desk would make it accessible for you to take in the goodness of dietary fibre while in office; this would further help in keeping untimely hunger pangs away.



In the end, it is all about making healthy dietary choices. So try and inculcate these healthy eating habits and say bye-bye to cravings during your office hours.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.









