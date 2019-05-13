Unplugged Courtyard Is Gurugram's Latest Favourite Spot To Unwind And Indulge 

Gurugram has no dearth of swanky restaurants and party spots - one of the latest entrants in the league is Unplugged Courtyard. After creating ripples in Connaught Place, the famous restro-bar recently opened in the elite neighbourhood of Udyog Vihar. Understatedly elegant and spaced over 15,000 square feet spanning two levels, Unplugged Courtyard is one of the biggest restaurant properties in Gurugram. Be it the outdoor seating in the company of the lush green potted plants, or the urban chic vibe of the bar on the ground level, or intimate and beautiful seating on the terrace - the decor and ambience of Unplugged Courtyard is welcoming and very tastefully managed. When every other restaurant is overboard with woods, glass and hues of gold, Unplugged strikes a beautiful balance with its aesthetic and attention to detail.





(Also Read: #NewRestaurantAlert: La Roca's Globe-Inspired Dishes And Balanced Flavours Are A Must-Try)





Speaking of food, Unplugged has an interesting mix of classics and some interesting fusion treats. We tried Moroccan cottage cheese skewers, which served as a nice vegetarian appetiser. The Moroccan spice mix in which the paneer cubes were wrapped could have been a tantalising affair if the cottage cheese bits did not taste so bland from inside. Next, we tried on some chipotle chicken skewers - spicy chipotle marinated chicken pieces tasted delicious with the in-house dip. The chipotle mix is generally quite hot, but these skewers are good for those who cannot fathom so much spice. Among starters what really stole the show were the Makhmali chicken tikka and Awadhi Mushroom. The Mughlai lovers must try this yummy mushroom preparation, stuffed mushrooms teeming with Awadhi-style spicy mix is a gastronomic delight. Chicken lovers should also try the teekha meetha chicken wings, which was an interesting amalgamation of flavours. Roasted chicken wings tossed in an eclectic sweet and chili sauce served with crunchy veggies. The presentation may not seem as palatable, but it is definitely one of the appetisers that could prove to be a crowd puller. Much like its flagship outlet in CP, Unplugged Courtyard, Gurugram, also houses a range of enticing cocktails. The red wine sangria here is a must try. Smooth, rich and so flavourful, this one is sure to impress most wine lovers.

(Also Read: YOUMEE Launched A Toothsome New Menu To Celebrate Their First Anniversary And These Are The Stellar Additions)





Chipotle chicken skewers





For mains we tried our hands at pasta alfredo - a creamy and indulgent affair, but also nothing extraordinarily spectacular. Do try their chetinad chicken, peppery and rich this chicken preparation is for all those who love bold flavours. The murgh makhani and paneer lababdar also make for a sumptuous treat you would not want to miss; team it with their butter soft naans/laccha paratha and you would know what we mean.





Moroccan Cottage Cheese Skewers





Murgh Makhmali Tikka





Chetinad chicken, Murgh Makhani, Paneer lababdar





(Also Read: Lord Of The Drinks' New Menu Is A Drool-Worthy Mix Of Different Cuisines)





In desserts, we really enjoyed the chocolate avalanche. Chopped bits of fresh chocolate brownie, mixed with chocolate sauce and nuts will leave you slurping. You can go for their crispy churros with chocolate sauce, if you are looking for something comforting and decadent. Honestly, who isn't!





Chocolate avalanche





Where: Unplugged Courtyard, No 9 Convenience Shopping Complex, Phase II, Udyog Vihar, Sector 20, Gurgaon, Haryana (Near Oberoi Hotel).





Cost For Two: INR 2500









