Valentine's Day 2018: 5 Foodie Valentine's Day Gifts For Girlfriends and Boyfriends

   |  Updated: January 31, 2018 15:06 IST

Highlights
  • Valentines day is celebrated in honour of Saint Valentine
  • Origins of Valentines day lie in the ancient Roman spring festival
  • Lovers often show their love by gifting their partners something special
Valentine's Day is just around the corner and we are loving the love in the air. The special day is celebrated in honour of Saint Valentine, a Catholic priest who lived in Rome in the 3rd Century. According to some popular legends, St. Valentines played a crucial role in uniting many lovers in the 3rd century in Rome. He started marrying many Roman soldiers in secret ceremonies. It was the time when many Roman men were taking to Christianity which was seen as a crime by the Roman emperor Claudius II. When the king found out that St. Valentine was marrying these soldiers in secret Christian ceremonies, he was imprisoned. In the prison, he won the affection of all the prisoners with his kindness and particularly of the jailer's blind daughter whom he supposedly cured. St. Valentine's was executed on 14 February in the year 270.

Some historians also believe that the roots of Valentine's day lie in the ancient Roman spring festival which was celebrated with much pomp and show on 15th February. With the coming of Christianity, the holiday was moved to 14th February and it was only with time that the festival got its romantic reputation.



On the special occasion of Valentine's day, lovers take out time for their special ones and show them love and affection. Gestures in form of romantic letters, notes, flowers and gifts are also exchanged between the couple. And since we believe that there is no love greater than the love for food, we have compiled best gifts you can give to your foodie girlfriend and boyfriend. Have a look



5 Best Valentine's Day Gifts For Girlfriends and Boyfriends



For Her:



1. Chocolate Hamper

One can get never enough of chocolates. And because it is valentine's day, we can't find a reason better enough for you and your partner to indulge to your heart's content. This Valentine's Day gift her a personalized chocolate hamper, combining all her favourite chocolates in a cutesy basket. When it comes to chocolate, one can never fall short of ideas. You can also throw in some cupcakes and chocolate spread in the middle.
 

2. Macaroons

They are delicious, they are pretty and spell love like no other dessert. Crispy from outside and chewy from the inside, this French dessert is a delight for all those who have a soft-spot for vibrant and gorgeous looking desserts. There are many special Valentine's day macaroon gift boxes available at several chocolateries, patisseries and even on various websites.

3. Tea Box

A special Valentine's gift for women who can't live without their daily cup of chai. Gift them an assortment exotic teas. You can choose from a range of flavours and varieties like the good old masala tea, green tea, organic tea, fruity concoctions or herbal and floral teas as well.
 

 

A post shared by ilona (@redduskmoon) on

For Him:



1. Energy Bars

 If he is into fitness, you can gift him a box of delicious energy bars. Made with nutrient-dense ingredients like whole grains, nuts or seeds, these protein bars are packed with good quality fiber and proteins. This gifting option is the best for those who love to be in shape yet can't compromise on their love for sweets. There are many flavours to pick and choose from: like chocolate, hazelnut, peanut butter etc.

 

A post shared by SnackMaster (@snackmasteruk) on

2. Personalised Food Coasters

This Valentine's day, let it just be the love that spills and not the drink in his glass. Gift him customised food coasters with your special message and make the day memorable for both of you.

 

A post shared by Divya Garg (@gleeinglue) on

Here's wishing you all a very happy Valentine's Day 2018 in advance.



