Happy Valentine's Day 2018: 5 Delicious Valentine Cake Recipes To Impress Your Loved One

Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: February 13, 2018 18:20 IST
Don't have the time to go through the entire baking drill? No worries, we've got you covered. This quick and decadent chocolate mug cake can be prepared in a microwave in just 5 minutes. This rich and lush chocolate valentine cake is one indulgent treat your partner is sure to love.
(Also Read:Valentine's Day 2018: 5 Romantic Breakfast in Bed Ideas To Celebrate Love!)
An unbelievably tender cake made with the goodness of dates, milk and almonds. Vegetarians take note as this culinary wonder is eggless too. Pair this special valentine cake with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream and enjoy the day with your loved one.
(Also Read: Valentine's Day 2017: 10 Most Romantic Recipes)
Valentine cake made with the goodness of dates, milk and almonds
3. Strawberry Cheesecake
Pureed strawberries and rich hung curd are a match made in heaven just like you and your partner. Whip up this velvety soft delight in the comforts of your kitchen with this simple recipe. The decadent delight is a treat to the eyes and the palate as well.
Pureed strawberries and rich hung curd are a match made in heaven just like you and your partner.
4. Coffee Walnut cake
The beautiful bitter essence of coffee teamed with the nutty goodness of walnuts makes for a sensational pair that has had us rooting for it, since time immemorial. The tempting treat also breaks the monotony of the regular sugary and chocolaty goods that do the rounds during the V-day
celebrations.
Beautiful bitter essence of coffee teamed with the nutty goodness of walnuts is a match made in heaven
5. Eggless Truffle cake
This moist and spongy delight layered with creamy and lip-smacking chocolate ganache is a classic that can never go out of fashion. To this valentine's day and many more to come, we are laying our bets on chocolate truffle cake as one of our favourite valentine cakes!
Moist and spongy this valentine's day delight layered with creamy and lip-smacking chocolate ganache
This Valentine's day, leave no stones unturned to show your loved one that you truly care. Can there be a better way to express than a freshly baked valentine cake? We doubt.