SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Happy Valentine's Day 2018: 5 Delicious Valentine Cake Recipes To Impress Your Loved One

Happy Valentine's Day 2018: 5 Delicious Valentine Cake Recipes To Impress Your Loved One

   |  Updated: February 13, 2018 18:20 IST

Google Plus Reddit
Happy Valentine's Day 2018: 5 Delicious Valentine Cake Recipes To Impress Your Loved One
Highlights
  • The world would be gearing up to celebrate the Valentine's day
  • There are multiple ways in which you can express your love
  • There is nothing that can beat a valentine cake baked with all the love
It's the season to make merry again. This coming week, the world would be gearing up to celebrate the Valentine's day. Valentine's day is celebrated in honour of Saint Valentine, the Christian priest of 3rd century Rome, who played a major role in uniting lovers in his time. Movies, media and popular culture have made the day special for many couples of this generation who go an extra mile to let their loved one know of their deep affection. Cards, candlelight dinners, gifts and poetry; there are multiple ways in which you can express your love, but we believe there is nothing that can beat a valentine cake, baked with all the love and care. This Valentine's day, surprise your partner by baking these delicious cakes and see them grin eye to eye.

Here are 5 lip-smacking cake recipes for Valentine's day 2018:


1. Chocolate Mug Cake



Don't have the time to go through the entire baking drill? No worries, we've got you covered. This quick and decadent chocolate mug cake can be prepared in a microwave in just 5 minutes. This rich and lush chocolate valentine cake is one indulgent treat your partner is sure to love.

(Also Read:Valentine's Day 2018: 5 Romantic Breakfast in Bed Ideas To Celebrate Love!)

mug cake
 

Rich and lush chocolate valentine cake

2. Eggless Date Cake



An unbelievably tender cake made with the goodness of dates, milk and almonds. Vegetarians take note as this culinary wonder is eggless too. Pair this special valentine cake with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream and enjoy the day with your loved one.

(Also Read: Valentine's Day 2017: 10 Most Romantic Recipes)

date

Valentine cake made with the goodness of dates, milk and almonds

3. Strawberry Cheesecake



Pureed strawberries and rich hung curd are a match made in heaven just like you and your partner. Whip up this velvety soft delight in the comforts of your kitchen with this simple recipe. The decadent delight is a treat to the eyes and the palate as well.
 

strawberry cheesecake

Pureed strawberries and rich hung curd are a match made in heaven just like you and your partner.​

4. Coffee Walnut cake



The beautiful bitter essence of coffee teamed with the nutty goodness of walnuts makes for a sensational pair that has had us rooting for it, since time immemorial. The tempting treat also breaks the monotony of the regular sugary and chocolaty goods that do the rounds during the V-day
celebrations.
 

walnut

Beautiful bitter essence of coffee teamed with the nutty goodness of walnuts is a match made in heaven

5. Eggless Truffle cake



This moist and spongy delight layered with creamy and lip-smacking chocolate ganache is a classic that can never go out of fashion. To this valentine's day and many more to come, we are laying our bets on chocolate truffle cake as one of our favourite valentine cakes!
 

truffle

Moist and spongy this valentine's day delight layered with creamy and lip-smacking chocolate ganache

This Valentine's day, leave no stones unturned to show your loved one that you truly care. Can there be a better way to express than a freshly baked valentine cake? We doubt.



For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Tags:  Valentines Day 2018DessertsDessert Recipes
Maha Shivaratri 2018: The Significance of Fasting on this Day
Maha Shivaratri 2018: The Significance of Fasting on this Day
5 Foodie Valentine's Day Gifts For Girlfriends and Boyfriends
5 Foodie Valentine's Day Gifts For Girlfriends and Boyfriends

Advertisement

SPONSORED

Aaj Kya Khaoge? 7 Answers To This Question That Will Brighten Up Every Day Of The Week

10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Winter Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2018 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 