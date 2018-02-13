Happy Valentine's Day 2018: 5 Delicious Valentine Cake Recipes To Impress Your Loved One

Highlights The world would be gearing up to celebrate the Valentine's day

There are multiple ways in which you can express your love

There is nothing that can beat a valentine cake baked with all the love

Here are 5 lip-smacking cake recipes for Valentine's day 2018:

This Valentine's day, surprise your partner by baking these delicious cakes and see them grin eye to eye.



1. Chocolate Mug Cake

Don't have the time to go through the entire baking drill? No worries, we've got you covered. This quick and decadent chocolate mug cake can be prepared in a microwave in just 5 minutes. This rich and lush chocolate valentine cake is one indulgent treat your partner is sure to love.



Rich and lush chocolate valentine cake

2. Eggless Date Cake

An unbelievably tender cake made with the goodness of dates, milk and almonds. Vegetarians take note as this culinary wonder is eggless too. Pair this special valentine cake with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream and enjoy the day with your loved one.



Valentine cake made with the goodness of dates, milk and almonds



3. Strawberry Cheesecake

Pureed strawberries and rich hung curd are a match made in heaven just like you and your partner. Whip up this velvety soft delight in the comforts of your kitchen with this simple recipe. The decadent delight is a treat to the eyes and the palate as well.



Pureed strawberries and rich hung curd are a match made in heaven just like you and your partner.​



4. Coffee Walnut cake

The beautiful bitter essence of coffee teamed with the nutty goodness of walnuts makes for a sensational pair that has had us rooting for it, since time immemorial. The tempting treat also breaks the monotony of the regular sugary and chocolaty goods that do the rounds during the V-day

celebrations.



Beautiful bitter essence of coffee teamed with the nutty goodness of walnuts is a match made in heaven



5. Eggless Truffle cake

This moist and spongy delight layered with creamy and lip-smacking chocolate ganache is a classic that can never go out of fashion. To this valentine's day and many more to come, we are laying our bets on chocolate truffle cake as one of our favourite valentine cakes!

