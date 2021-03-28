Hot dogs, also known as frankfurter and foot long, is one of the most widely known snacks across the world. Sausages slid in between two buns, smeared with ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise do make for a wholesome snack, which is perhaps why it has seen so many renditions and avatars over the years. While some play with the smears and sauces, some have gone to the extent of replacing meat with something plant-based or vegan. If you belong to India, you are perhaps no stranger to the versatility of our humble moong dal or green gram dal. Turns out, you can use the lentil to make veg sausages too. These soft sausages can be prepared in no time, and in terms of texture, it has inimitable crispiness. In today's time, when there are so many possible alternatives to meat, it is a good idea to go local and look into the options present right around you. You are sure to be taken by surprise.

Moong dal is replete with protein

Photo Credit: I Stock

How To Make Veggie Hot Dogs | Veggie Hot Dogs Recipe

To make these hot dogs, all you need to do is soak the dal for at least 8-10 hours so that they are softened and pressure cook it. Then, in another pan, heat some oil and sautee onion, garlic and carrot. Add spices and salt, let the onions cook nicely. Drain the dal, mash it well using the backside of the ladle or potato masher, add the onion mix to it and combine all the ingredients together until you get a dough. Make sausage-shaped patties, roll them in bread crumbs and shallow fry them in a pan. Take them out, place them in the middle of two buns, add sauces or veggies of your choice and munch on. It is a good idea to also be generous with cheese for a creamy spin. You can use mozzarella, a cheesy spread or even a cheese slice is good.

Moong dal is a versatile ingredient

Sounds like a cake-walk right? How about you try it at home yourself! Here is the step-by-step recipe for veg hot dog. Try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.

