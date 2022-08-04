Rice is widely eaten in our country. Not just with dals or sabzis, we have various combinations of rice-based dishes. On top of the general foods we usually eat, there are also many hidden regional recipes that we might not know of. But, one thing is for sure, no matter what the recipe is or where it comes from, having rice is comforting. We can have it for any meal, and it can be cooked easily with a handful of ingredients. So, if you also love having rice as much as we do, here we bring you a delicious and new recipe of veg tandoori pulao to try out.





This veg tandoori pulao is exactly what you expect it to be. It is spicy, flavourful, and full of vegetables, and has a smoky flavour that you will enjoy. This recipe is easy to make, and for the smoky flavour to come out, you just need a handful of masalas. Once you make this recipe, your entire house will be filled with aroma. And the best part about this recipe is that it will be ready in just half an hour! When you make this recipe, you can have it with a cup of dahi or mirchi ka salan if you like your food spicy. Check out the full recipe here.





(Also Read: High-Protein Recipes: 5 Scrumptious Vegetarian Pulao Recipes For A Healthy Meal)

Spicy and flavoruful, this Veg Tandoori Pulao is a recipe you must try.

Veg Tandoori Pulao Recipe: Here's How To Make Veg Tandoori Pulao Recipe

First, wash and soak the rice for some time. Till then, cut vegetables like potatoes, onions, soya chunks, carrots, and capsicum. Now in a bowl, take some curd and add red chilli powder, salt, chaat masala, pepper, garam masala, and coriander powder. Mix and marinade the vegetables in it. Take the rice and cook them fully. Till then, take the marinated vegetables and cook them in a mix of butter and oil. When that is ready, toss in your rice, adjust the spice and enjoy!

For the full recipe of this veg tandoori pulao, click here.

For more such delicious rice recipes, click here.





Try out these recipes and let us know how you liked their taste.