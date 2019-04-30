Video: How To Make Strawberry Cheesecake In A Jar At Home Without Baking 

You go to any bakery or dessert parlour you are sure to find a line of cutesy jars filled with melt-in-mouth desserts and savouries. One of our all-time favourites is a cheesecake in a jar, and there are a plenty of reasons why it trumps a whole lot of desserts to be our favourite. There are so many layers to a cheesecake and they find their own sweet place in a jar - it is convenient to hold and store too. While you can always pick your favourite cheesecake jar from a bakery, you can also attempt to make one at home. Yes, it is fairly simple and can be made at home with fresh and good quality ingredients picked by you!





So, if you are finicky about the cream cheese these bakeries use in their cheesecake, you can try making one at your home with this strawberry cheesecake recipe in a jar by famous YouTuber Ananya Banerjee. This yummy recipe will tell you how to get the buttery biscuit crumb layer right. This layer sits at the very foundation of your cheesecake, so you need to ensure, it has the right texture and right amount of crisp. Next is the layer of whipped cream cheese and powdered sugar. The recipe also packs in the goodness of fresh strawberries and strawberry jam. This recipe is a hit across ages, and is so easy to prepare that you can prepare it with your children. Try it at home and tell us how you liked it in the comments section!

Here's How To Make Strawberry Cheesecake In A Jar At Home Without Baking





