We all love to have deliciously cooked meals. A good platter can lift our mood and make our day. But how many of us like to take the trouble of going out to the market and fetch the ingredients that make a delicious meal? Many people feel that vegetable shopping is a boring task. Well, if you are one of them, you better train your dog to do your shopping. Are you surprised by our suggestion? Don't be. Because a viral video shows that a dog is also capable of shopping things from the market.





The video, we are talking about, was shared on the social media platform Reddit. In the clip, a dog carries a basket to a fruit stall in the market. On reaching the spot, it drops the basket and patiently waits. The shop owner weighs the fruits and puts them in the basket. She takes the money in the basket and keeps back the change. Then, she taps on the heaps of fruits to signal the dog to leave. Before the dog leaves, it picks up another fruit and puts it in the basket. Then, it obediently takes the handle of the basket in its mouth and walks back home. The video is titled, "Dog goes shopping."





Users were surprised by the sight. They left comments that revealed their amusement. One user wrote, "(It's) like dogs living their own best-urbanized life. Loved it."





Another was so full of love for this dog's behavior that he wrote, "We simply don't deserve dogs - love this so much." Another user wrote on the same discussion, "I would pet him."





Some found a funny side to the story and noticed how the dog almost half-heartedly carried the basket back home. A person wrote, "Dog has that 'working is boring' face."





Viewers also noticed how the dog grabbed a last piece of fruit before leaving the shop. "Loved that one way haggles at the end. Not enough, I take more," was one of the reactions.





Another wrote, "The fact he carried the last apple by the stem just shows how careful and precise he is."









