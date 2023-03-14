Pineapples are delicious fruits. Their lovely sweet and sour taste, along with their refreshing juiciness makes them a favourite of many. However, pineapples are not very easy to cut. They have a rather rough exterior which can be difficult to cut through without the right tools and techniques. This is why certain people prefer buying pre-cut pineapple slices from stores and markets. However, a recent Instagram reel may change your preferences. Titled 'How to Eat Pineapple Like a Pro,' it has been viewed more than 20 million times on the platform. The reel was posted by a video creator on his page @foodiechina888. According to him, this "foolproof trick" is a current trend in China.

In the video, we see a person chopping off the crown and bottom portion of a pineapple. Then, they cut the pineapple in half. After that, they place the yellow side facedown on the table and start making diagonal cuts, to the left and right. (Note that they rotate the knife 90 degrees while making the cuts.) They then use the protruding exterior part to pull out popsicle-like shapes of pineapple! Watch the full video here:

The reel has received 450K likes so far. Instagram users were quick to point out that the person in the video does not remove the core of the pineapple. Many of us tend to avoid eating the core because it is tough to bite into and chew. Pineapple cores are not only safe to consume, but also full of nutrients. Many users were blown away by this simple yet ingenious hack. Here are some of their reactions:





"Someone get me a pineapple let me try."

"Ok, I'll do this from now on!! Feel like I waste too much pineapple the way I cut it."

"The next time I buy a pineapple, I will try it. So innovative and out of the world."

"I've been doing it all wrong."

"I made horizontal cuts and now the pineapple is eating me like a pro."

"Sorry am bad at maths... can't do it."

"Further confirmation that I've been living life incorrectly."





Have you tried this technique before? If you're looking for another way to cut pineapple with minimal wastage, check out these tips. If you want to cut bite-sized pieces of pineapple for a salad or topping, watch this quick video. Now you can easily enjoy this yummy fruit!

