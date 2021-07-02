There is no dearth of creative and innovative food trends on the internet. In 2020, we saw recipes such as Dalgona coffee and banana bread go viral and how. Everyone tried their hands at making these delicious treats at home using recipes available online. This year too has been nothing short of unexpected in terms of viral recipes. There was the tomato feta pasta recipe which went viral, followed by the delicious instant noodles made with brown sugar and soya sauce. And now, another unique recipe has taken the internet by storm. These unique pasta chips are the latest food trend that has been spotted online.





Just as the name suggests, pasta chips are basically a crunchy snack made with readymade pasta. The food trend has become viral on multiple social media platforms, with numerous bloggers trying out its different versions.





(Also Read: Give Instant Noodles A Flavourful Makeover With This 5-Minute Viral Recipe)

The best part is that the pasta chips are super easy to make with just a few simple steps. While the chips are minimally spiced, they can be paired with multiple different kinds of dips such as pesto, hung curd, feta cheese or marinara. The crunch to these pasta chips makes it simply irresistible! They are also relatively healthier than the store-brought chips since they are made with minimal oil and in an air fryer.

How To Make Pasta Chips | Pasta Chips In Air Fryer Recipe

To make Pasta chips at home, firstly, select a pasta shape that can be eaten in tiny bite-sized portions. Then, boil the pasta until it cooks properly. Now take the pasta in a bowl and drizzle it with a tablespoon of olive oil, some grated parmesan cheese, a pinch of garlic powder and onion powder. You can also add any seasonings of choice. Pop this coated pasta in the air fryer at 200 degrees for about 10 minutes. Your crispy and delicious pasta chips are ready!





So, what are you waiting for? Grab these simple ingredients and try this viral food trend yourself!