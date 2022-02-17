For any north Indian, chole bhature is more than just a meal. It's almost like an emotion. The crispy, fluffy bhature drenched in spicy, aromatic chole and served with a side of onion rings and chutney is the epitome of deliciousness! In fact, this dish is also a popular choice for breakfast. Plus, they are readily available at almost every nook and corner of many regions. So, it goes without saying how much we love this dish. And, it's because of this love that if someone experiments with our chole bhature, we might not take it well. Recently, a man was seen making chole bhature ice cream, and this creation has left many people angry.





In a video uploaded by @bhukkadkhaneka, we can see a man creating ice cream from chole bhature. The video begins with the man adding a bhatura and chole on an ice plate. Then he adds cream to it. After mixing it all together, he makes ice cream rolls and tops them with some onions and chole. Take a look at the video here:





Ever since this video was uploaded, it has been viewed 5.2 million times, has 112K likes and many comments. Many people were unhappy with this creation. One person wrote, "I am literally in tears after watching this." Another person wrote, "Iss apraad k lie bhgwan tumhe kabi maaf nhi krega." (God will never forgive you for such a crime.) Someone also added, "Aise cheezen kyun banate hain yeh log? (Why do people make such things?)





Many other people have also reacted by saying this ice cream looks disgusting. A user wrote, "Why do people make such things? What fun are they getting out of this?" Someone also said, "I must have done some huge crime in my past life, for which I had to witness something like this!"





What do you think about this bizarre combination? Let us know in the comments below.