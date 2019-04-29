Healthy Vitamin D Foods: 4 Vegetarian Sources Of Vitamin D-Rich Foods You Can Try 

The summer is upon us, and the sun cannot be more ruthless it seems. Spending just an hour outside seems to be a challenge in itself. But you know, there is no escaping that. And come to think of it, you should not try to escape it either. Sunlight is said to be the best source of vitamin D. Vitamin D is essential to absorb calcium and promote stronger bone and teeth. Vitamin D deficiency is said to be linked with osteoporosis and arthritis, where bones tend to weaken with age. Doctors also recommend adolescents and young adults to include enough vitamin D-rich foods in their diet to promote better bone health. Fatty fish, egg yolks, liver oil, shrimps, oysters are dubbed as some of the best sources of vitamin D, but if you happen to be a vegetarian, then fret not; there are plenty of vegetarian vitamin D food sources you can rely on too. Have a look.



Here are 4 Vegetarian Sources Of Vitamin D-Rich Foods



1. Milk





All dairy products are very good sources of calcium and vitamin D. Milk is often dubbed as complete food. Milk comprises almost all the essential nutrients. It is rich in protein, calcium, vitamin D, fat and good carbs. If you are not lactose intolerant, you can down a tall glass of milk as it is or you can enjoy some nice summer smoothies and shakes.



2. Cheese





Another yummy dairy product, cheese along with being an excellent source of vitamin D, also packs decent amount of good fats that are essential for skin and brain health. But make sure you choose the right kind of cheese. Feta, cottage cheese, ricotta are some of the healthy cheeses you can add to your diet.





3. Mushrooms





The fleshy mushrooms are said to be an excellent source of the sunshine vitamin. You can add it to soups, stir-fries, stews or salads. Mushrooms can synthesise vitamin when exposed to UV light.





4. Yogurt





Yogurt, or curd, is a summer staple we cannot do without. Yogurt is a good probiotic. Turns out, it is a good source of calcium and vitamin D too. So, do not shy away from yogurt this season. You can blend it in raita, sweet lassi and yummy chaas.





Eat these foods enriched with vitamin D and see the effect yourself.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







