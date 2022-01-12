If there is one thing that we all can agree on, is that we love a good competition! It is why we have so many television shows based on competing, whether it is dancing, singing or cooking. Wouldn't it be great to have a competition for eating as well? Street vendors across the country have decided to actualise this idea in new and innovative ways. Delhi is filled with such food eating competitions! One vendor is challenging customers to finish twenty-one chole kulches in thirty minutes. And if the customer is successful, then he/she shall win a cash prize of Rs. 50,000. We have found another eating challenge with chole at its centre that may pique your interest. A street vendor is challenging you to finish chole bhature in one minute. Take a look:











This is no ordinary chole bhature; the twist of the challenge is that the chole come with a jumbo-sized bhatura. In the video, we see how this special jumbo bhatura is prepared for the challenge. The jumbo bhatura is served with the classic chole and some masaledaar aloo. If an individual can finish the entire plate of jumbo chole bhatura in one minute, then they win a cash prize of Rs. 11,000! It is probably the quickest way to earn so much money at once. The challenge is not impossible to complete and is very doable, as we see in the video that the food blogger who tried the challenge for the first time finished it successfully in under fifty-nine seconds.

The video was uploaded by a YouTube-based food blogger popularly known as Foody Vishal and the challenge video has 457k views and 22k likes. The chole bhature challenge is being hosted by Ghanshyam Chole Bhature, Rohini, Delhi. Would you be interested in trying this challenge? Do tell us in the comments section.