The internet is full of exciting and innovative ideas that can change the way we see things! Especially in the field of cooking, one simple cooking hack can make a herculean task much easier. Today, we have found one cooking hack that may or may not be helpful, but it is definitely mind-blowing! A food blogger saw a hack of making a grilled cheese sandwich without having a sandwich maker, and the hack will blow your mind! Do you know what they used to make the sandwich? Not the tawa, not the oven or the microwave, but an iron. Yes, you read it right! The hack uses an iron, an appliance we use to press our clothes, to make a grilled cheese sandwich. Now, you must be wondering, how is that even possible. The food blogger tried the method and it turns out the result is crispy and delicious.











In order to make a grilled cheese sandwich using an iron, first assemble the sandwich. All you need to do is place cheese on top of a slice of bread, sprinkle it with oregano and chilli flakes and place another bread to close the sandwich. Now wrap the sandwich in aluminium foil, making sure the sandwich is completely covered. Next, place the hot iron on the foil-wrapped sandwich and let it cook for 20-30 seconds on each side. The sandwich is grilled! The video was uploaded by @thinktravelfood and it has garnered 295k views and 18k likes.





Here is what people commented about this iron grilled cheese sandwich hack:





"Bhoot force se press Kiya aap ney bread ka hal tho dhekho ...yaar simply superb" (You have pressed the iron too much, look at the condition of the bread.. simply superb)





"Great"





"It's a good idea"





"Iron sandwich"











What did you think of the sandwich grilling hack? Do tell us in the comment s section below!



