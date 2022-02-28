When we think of Rajasthan, we can't help but crave for dal bhati churma, mirchi vada and kachori. The Rajasthani cuisine focuses on using the simplicity of spices to enhance flavours and offers a delicious variety of dishes that we love to eat! While the cuisine is rich with non-vegetarian delicacies, one can't neglect the vibrant selection of masaledaar vegetarian curries. From haldi ki sabzi to gatte ki sabzi, these regional dishes taste absolutely delicious! Our love for Rajasthan has made us shortlist some of the most delicious Rajasthani vegetarian curries that can easily be prepared without any fuss.





Here Are 5 Veg Rajasthani Curries You Must Try:

1.Veg Jaipuri

Veg Jaipuri is basically a curry made with a variety of seasonal vegetables along with a pool of aromatic spices. On days when you don't feel like preparing a wholesome meal, you can try this recipe along with your usual chapati and papad as sides.

Click here for the full recipe of Veg Jaipuri.

2.Dal Banjara

Just like its unique name, dal banjara impresses every soul with its unique flavours and earthy taste. As per legends, this dal was prepared when the king and his men went hunting. Hence, it includes very less amount of ingredients for fuss-free cooking.





Click here for the full recipe of Dal Banjara.

3.Rajasthani Kadhi

Made with whole red chillies, red chilli powder, and green chillies, this Rajasthani kadhi recipe is here to tantalise your taste buds with the heat and flavours. Try making palak tofu pakodas with curry and pair with delicious jeera pulao.





Click here for the full recipe of Rajasthani Kadhi.

4.Haldi Sabzi

In this recipe, the sabzi is made using raw turmeric rather than powder form. The root is first washed and chopped into small pieces. Then it is cooked with other spices and some oil to make sabzi. Since this recipe is directly made from raw turmeric, it is loaded with health benefits.





Click here for the full recipe of Haldi Sabzi.

5.Gatte Ki Sabzi

This authentic dish from Rajasthani cuisine is very delicious to eat and can be cooked at home. Gatte is basically cooked gram flour dumplings which are added to the spicy curd gravy. It can be served for lunch or dinner on usual days and at dinner parties at home as well.





Click here for the full recipe of Gatte Ki Sabzi.





Try out these vegetarian Rajasthani curries at home and do tell us in the comments section below how you liked them.



