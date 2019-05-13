Wait, What? Mango Peels Are Healthy And Can Be Eaten?

Neha Grover | Updated: May 13, 2019 13:05 IST
We love to eat our fruits by just biting into them and let it squeeze out the juices in our mouth. But, there are many fruits whose skin, peel or rind is usually discarded to eat the fleshy insides. Mango is one such fruit whose skin is tossed out to wallow in the delicious pulpy fruit. Mango is the most-loved tropical fruit that eases our summer woes with its sweet, mushy treat. There is an array of different kinds of mangoes available throughout the season, all of which are eaten and enjoyed by people with the same zeal. However, the outer layer of all these varieties of mangoes is sheared off to make way for the soft and delicious mango flesh.
Many food experts are of the opinion that mango peel does not have to be necessarily discarded. While it plays an important role in forming a protective covering for the valuable fruit inside, it is an important food item in itself.
(Also Read: How To Peel Mangoes The Right Way)
(Also Read: 8 Incredible Benefits Of Eating Mangoes)
With all the health-benefitting properties of mango peels, it may not always be a good idea to eat them. Here's why -
We leave it up to you to use your discretion and suit your personal preferences. Make your decision after weighing in all the pros and cons and enjoy the nutritious mango fruit in this hot season with or without its peel. It is always better to consult your doctor before you eat mango peal.
Comments