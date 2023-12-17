Winter is here, and it's time to indulge in the goodness of our green friends, Matar! Also known as peas, this vegetable is low in calories and contains carbs, fibre, protein, and other important vitamins and minerals. While matar is used in several delectable dishes like kachoris and curries, they also make an excellent low-oil munching snack for weight loss or during tea time. The air fryer has revolutionized the way we enjoy our favourite dishes, and this is one such vegetable that is cooked using hot air and no excess oil. If you are looking for the name of the dish, it's Healthy Air Fryer Matar! Curious to know how it's made? Read further to find out.

Are Air-Fried Peas Healthy?

Yes! Peas made in an air fryer can be considered a healthier option compared to traditionally air-fried snacks since the former involves circulating hot air around the peas. This makes peas crispy without the need for extra oil. Moreover, the air fryer also retains the colour and nutrients of the peas, making it a well-rounded nutrient snack when you are trying to lose weight.

How To Make Healthy Air Fryer Matar: Healthy Air Fryer Matar Recipe

1. Prepping Your Air Fryer

Clean the rack and preheat to 190 degrees Celsius for even and crispy matar.

2. Choosing Your Peas

Fresh or frozen? Ensure fresh peas for direct seasoning or thaw frozen ones.

3. Moisture Control

Use a paper towel to remove excess moisture from the matar.

4. Coating and Seasoning

Combine fresh/dried matar with oil, onion powder, garlic powder, red chili powder, salt, and crushed black pepper. Toss until evenly coated.

5. Arranging for Success

Spread the coated matar on the air fryer rack, ensuring a single layer and avoiding overfilling for proper air circulation.

6. Air Frying Process

Air fry at 190 degrees Celsius for 7-8 minutes. Shake the basket halfway through for even cooking. Monitor to prevent overcooking or burning.

7. Crisping to Perfection

Remove when peas turn crispy and golden brown. For extra crispiness, leave for an additional minute or two.

8. Finishing Touch

Sprinkle dry herbs on the peas and serve hot.

Bonus Tip:

If you are serving these air fryer matar to your guests, add a dash of lemon juice and chaat masala for a zesty and chatpata flavour! Read the full recipe here