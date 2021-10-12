If there was ever a contest on the most versatile ingredient on the planet, the humble egg would be a contender for the top spot. You can add it as a binding agent, use it in savoury and dessert dishes, and add it to any meal of the day and you have a winner. Even on their own, eggs can be consumed in so many different forms. Sunny-side up, boiled, omelette, baked and fried — there are several things you can do with an egg. However, the best way to have an egg, many would argue, is to have it scrambled.





Now, at its core, scrambled eggs are quite simple to make. But a perfect plate of scrambled eggs is a far cry from what most of us whip up at home at the end of a long day. However, there are some tips that you can follow to ensure that you always end up with a plate of fluffy scrambled eggs no matter when you make it.

Here Are 8 Tips To Make Scrambled Eggs

1. Use the right utensils. Try making your scrambled eggs on a non-stick pan with a non-stick spatula that will prevent the eggs from stick to the vessel.





2. Ensure that you do not overheat your pan. A good way to gauge this is to add a portion of butter to the pan. While it should be warm enough to melt the butter, the butter should not sizzle either.

3. Always whisk your eggs. Trying to make scrambled eggs by breaking them directly in the pan is never a good idea. Always whisk the eggs to the extent that the egg white and yolk are thoroughly blended.





4. Get the seasoning right. Do not go overboard with it. Add a pinch of salt and pepper when you are whisking the eggs so that they blend well. You can always add more later.





5. Don't go overboard with dairy products. You can add sour cream, regular cream, or milk to the raw eggs, and voila, they are fluffy. However, going overboard can make the eggs too runny. Follow the 1:5 ratio — one unit of cream for five units of eggs should work well.





6. Don't forget to stir. Once the whisked eggs are on the pan, don't step away. Stir the eggs gently but continuously.





7. To avoid overcooking, turn the pan off a minute before the eggs are cooked to the consistency you want. The eggs will cook to the required level on the residual heat. You can also take the eggs on and off the heat while stirring to make sure you don't overcook.





8. You can also spice up the dish with a generous dose of herbs, cheese shaving or crispy meat to make a whole meal out of your scrambled eggs.





