  • New Year 2021: Looking For Quick Party Snacks? Try These Easy-Peasy Chicken Popcorns (Recipe Video)

Make your New Year 2021 party a delicious affair with this super easy chicken popcorn recipe. Happy New Year!

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: December 31, 2020 17:31 IST

It is that time of the year when we are all set to welcome the New Year with much enthusiasm. And what's better than a get-together with friends and family to commemorate the new beginning. Yes, we are talking about the exciting New Year party! A must-have ritual for all, a New Year party is all about fun, food and music. And if you look around, you will find almost everyone is pepped up to make the last day of the year memorable. From decorating the rooms with fairy lights to setting the playlist and arranging foods and beverages - the party vibe is in the air!

Let's admit it, how perfect the arrangements be, there's always something left for the last minute, especially when it's about food. Hence, we bring you a fuss-free chicken popcorn recipe that can help you prepare a quick snack for the evening, that too in less than 30 minutes.

All you need to do is, mix the masalas with chicken, coat it with breadcrumbs and fry. Trust us, the recipe is as simple as it sounds.

Try it today and make your party a delicious affair. Happy New Year 2021, everyone!

Here's The Written Recipe For Easy Chicken Popcorn:

Ingredients:

1 cup bread crumbs

250gm boneless chicken chunks

1 egg

2 tablespoon cornflour

1 teaspoon black pepper powder

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt, as per taste

Half teaspoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon ginger powder

Method:

Take ginger powder, garlic powder, red chilli powder, black pepper powder, salt and oregano in a bowl and dry mix.

Add chicken chunks to it and mix. Make sure every chunk is coated with the masala.

Add cornflour and egg to the chicken chunks and mix together.

Take bread crumbs in a separate bowl.

Now coat each chicken piece with bread crumbs and deep-fry. Fry until golden brown.

Serve hot with ketchup.

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

Tags:  New Year 2021 CelebrationNew Year FoodChicken Popcorn Recipe Video
