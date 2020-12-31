New Year 2021: Looking For Quick Party Snacks? Try These Easy-Peasy Chicken Popcorns (Recipe Video)

Highlights Happy New Year 2021!

Here's an easy chicken popcorn recipe for a quick snack.

This chicken popcorn is can make for a perfect starter at your party.

It is that time of the year when we are all set to welcome the New Year with much enthusiasm. And what's better than a get-together with friends and family to commemorate the new beginning. Yes, we are talking about the exciting New Year party! A must-have ritual for all, a New Year party is all about fun, food and music. And if you look around, you will find almost everyone is pepped up to make the last day of the year memorable. From decorating the rooms with fairy lights to setting the playlist and arranging foods and beverages - the party vibe is in the air!





Let's admit it, how perfect the arrangements be, there's always something left for the last minute, especially when it's about food. Hence, we bring you a fuss-free chicken popcorn recipe that can help you prepare a quick snack for the evening, that too in less than 30 minutes.





All you need to do is, mix the masalas with chicken, coat it with breadcrumbs and fry. Trust us, the recipe is as simple as it sounds.





Try it today and make your party a delicious affair. Happy New Year 2021, everyone!





Here's The Written Recipe For Easy Chicken Popcorn:

Ingredients:

1 cup bread crumbs





250gm boneless chicken chunks





1 egg





2 tablespoon cornflour





1 teaspoon black pepper powder





1 teaspoon oregano





1 teaspoon garlic powder





Salt, as per taste





Half teaspoon red chilli powder





1 teaspoon ginger powder





Method:

Take ginger powder, garlic powder, red chilli powder, black pepper powder, salt and oregano in a bowl and dry mix.





Add chicken chunks to it and mix. Make sure every chunk is coated with the masala.





Add cornflour and egg to the chicken chunks and mix together.





Take bread crumbs in a separate bowl.





Now coat each chicken piece with bread crumbs and deep-fry. Fry until golden brown.





Serve hot with ketchup.





