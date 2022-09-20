The culinary scene has seen some bizarre world records till now! People have used their creativity and their desire for something crazy and ended up achieving the impossible. Recently, we came across a Guinness World Record that may sound a little too good to be true. Growing up, we loved to eat out in fast-food restaurants. We secretly wished we could spend an entire day visiting and eating at our favourite fast-food chains. Guess what?! A couple of bloggers decided to take this to another level, by visiting as many fast-food restaurants as possible in a day! Take a look:











Nick DiGiovanni (@nick.digiovanni) and Lynja (@cookingwithlynja) are two American food bloggers who decided to take this challenge upon them. They spent 24 hours visiting all kinds of fast-food restaurants in New York and ended up visiting over 69 establishments on 10th of August, 2022. According to Guinness World Record, the two spent approximately 7 hours and 15 minutes and walked 12.7 kilometres on foot to break the record. During the challenge, they bought meals for fans that recognised them and even gave out doughnuts. They were accompanied by a small film crew along with a Guinness World Record adjudicator. The team also got stuck in an elevator while completing the record. They visited a series of popular fast-food chains including McDonald's, Taco Bell, Burger King, Chipotle, Chick-Fil-A, Shake Shack, Wendy's and Five Guys.





This is not the first time the duo has received a world record! The two, Nick and Lynja, have worked together before to make the impossible, possible and have broken not one but two world records before this! Their first world record together was making the world's largest cake pop weighing 44.24 kilograms. Next, time the two created the world's largest chicken nugget which weighed 20.96 kilograms. In total, they hold three World Records.





What do you think about this World Record? Do tell us in the comments section below!