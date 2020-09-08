SEARCH
Tasty Or Weird? British Crisps Company Breaks World Record For Longest 'Puffcorn'

A British Crisps Company has recently created the World's longest puffcorn, and this won them a place in the Guiness World Records.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: September 08, 2020 12:25 IST

'Wotsits Giants' has created the world's longest puffcorn at 10.66 metres.

Highlights
  • A British crisps company has created a world record
  • They have made the world's longest puffcorn at 10.66m
  • It has won a place for them in the Guiness World Records

If there's one snack that is unbeatable in terms of binge-ability, it has to be chips. Once that addictive bag of chips opens up, it takes a lot of willpower to stop ourselves from finishing the entire packet. Puffed corn or puff corn is also one delicious snack which chips lovers cannot get enough of. Did you know that there is an actual record in the Guiness World Records for the longest puffcorn?! Yes, you heard that right! A British Crisps Company has recently created the World's longest puffcorn. Take a look at the video:

The video of the milestone was shared on the official Twitter handle of Guiness World Records. According to their post, the record for the longest puff corn in the world has been created by British Crisps Company 'Wotsits Giants' based in Leicester, United Kingdom. They are a part of the Walkers Snack Foods group which is widely popular in the country and has been around since 1948.

According to the video, the Wotsits Giants had been working on creating the record since several months at end. They had to reinvent the entire process of making the long puff corn since their factory's facilities were not programmed to create it. The Giants slowly and steadily made their way to the longest puffcorn, which is a whopping 10 metres and 66 centimetres in length!

Netizens couldn't help but imagine how delicious the record-breaking snack would taste. Take a look at some of the reactions:

What do you think of the long puffcorn? Would you try to eat such a bizarre creation? Tell us in the comments below!

Comments

