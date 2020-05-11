Watch: Drinking Water To Eating Healthy Fat - Here's How You Can Boost Immunity Naturally

Highlights Healthy fats help to promote heart health, lowers cholesterol levels

Probiotic helps in promoting the production of natural antibodies

Hydration also helps to flush out toxins from the body

It has always been suggested that boosting immunity may help in fighting several kinds of diseases. And during the current situation when the whole world is affected by the coronavirus outbreak, doctors and health experts around the globe have been repeatedly advising to strengthen our immunity system, which can prepare our body to fight off harmful disease-causing organisms. If you are wondering how to build strong immunity, then move towards your kitchen - right kind of food along with exercise may help.





Also Read: Watch: 6 Immunity Boosting Foods That You'll Easily Find At Home





Here's How You Can Naturally Boost Your Immune Health:

Healthy fats have often been touted as natural immunity booster. Foods like olive oil, nuts, chia seeds, fatty fish (salmon), avocados and more contain healthy fats like omega-3 fatty acids. Healthy fats help to promote heart health, lowers cholesterol levels, maintain blood pressure and fight inflammation.

Probiotics have always been related to overall health benefits. Foods like yogurt/dahi, pickles, kimchi, kombucha etc are rich in probiotics. It helps to balance your digestive system and ward-off tummy-related disease like diarrhoea. It is also said that probiotics may also promote a healthy heart, by lowering bad cholesterol and blood pressure. Probiotic helps in promoting the production of natural antibodies that boost immune cells in our body.

It is also suggested to drink enough water to prevent dehydration. Dehydration may make your body more susceptible to illness. Hydration also helps to flush out toxins from the body, boosting immunity.

Good sleep (at least six hours) and light exercises are also suggested, along with right kind of food intake, to build a strong immune system.

Consider following these simple steps and prepare your body to fight several viruses and infections. Stay healthy, stay safe!















