SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Watch: Easy Way To Make Raw Pasta At Home Without Machine

Watch: Easy Way To Make Raw Pasta At Home Without Machine

Homemade pasta dough: We have discovered a recipe for you that uses old-school method of making past, i.e with hands. Watch the easy recipe video here.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: February 24, 2021 18:54 IST

Reddit
Watch: Easy Way To Make Raw Pasta At Home Without Machine

Make pasta at home with this recipe.

Highlights
  • Want to make pasta at home?
  • Make raw pasta with homemade dough at home.
  • Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

When we think of making pasta at home, we often use the store-bought raw pasta to cook. But if you want your dish to be homemade in every sense, why not make raw pasta at home too? The idea might have never occurred to you because you always thought that a special machine was used to make pasta. But we have discovered  a recipe for you that uses old-school method of making past, i.e with hands. All you need are 4 simple ingredients - all-purpose flour, some salt, eggs and olive oil - and you are all set to making fresh, hygienic homemade pasta. 

For 100 gms of flour, you should take one egg. This recipe uses 300 gms of flour, so three eggs are used. This pasta dough can be used to make any kind of pasta you like - penne, fusilli, ravioli and so on. Try this recipe posted by Chef Raji Gupta on her YouTube channel 'Beyond Dining And Co' and you'll never buy pasta from market again.
 

Complete recipe of handmade pasta dough: 
 

Step 1 - Put 300 gms of plain flour on a flat surface. Make a well inside the flour. Put salt and mix.

Step 2 - In the centre, crack 3 eggs. Beat and mix the eggs inside the well without breaking the boundaries. 

Step 3 - Now knead dough with the all the flour with the help of hands. Use warm water if required. Knead well. Remember this dough is a bit hard and takes more time to knead.

Step 4 - When the dough is soft, coat it with olive oil and cling wrap it. Keep it in the fridge for 45 minutes. Then use it to make pasta of your choice. 

Watch the full recipe video here:

Newsbeep

(Also Read: How To Make The Perfect Pasta; 7 Expert Tips)



Comments

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

About Neha GroverLove for reading roused her writing instincts. Neha is guilty of having a deep-set fixation with anything caffeinated. When she is not pouring out her nest of thoughts onto the screen, you can see her reading while sipping on coffee.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Pasta RecipeHomemade RemedyDough
Watch: How To Make High-Protein Moong Dal Uttapam For Breakfast - Recipe Video Inside
Watch: How To Make High-Protein Moong Dal Uttapam For Breakfast - Recipe Video Inside
Make Restaurant-Style Soya Chaap Curry And Roomali Roti For An In-House Feast
Make Restaurant-Style Soya Chaap Curry And Roomali Roti For An In-House Feast

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2021 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 