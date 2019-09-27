Watch: Give Your Dhokla A Protein-Rich Twist With This Recipe

Dhokla is a Gujarati snack that has garnered fans across both home and abroad. The iconic tea-time snack is typically made with a besan or rice-flour batter, but nowadays there are many variations to the snack that could take you by surprise. In India, you would find a range of snacks that are deep-fried and sugary nibbles; dhokla, on the other hand, is considered to be one of the healthiest snacks. Since it is not fried but steamed, dhokla helps save you many extra calories and fat. This ragi dhokla recipe by Mumbai-based blogger and YouTuber Alpa Modi, takes the health quotient of the snack a notch higher by giving it a protein-rich twist.





Ragi is Indian millet that is dense with nutrients. It is a rich source of calcium, fibre and protein. Both protein and fibre take a while to digest, which gives you a feeling of fullness. When you feel full, your chances of munching on other greasy foods are also marginally less. This in turn helps facilitate sustainable weight loss. Ragi, also known as nachni, has a beautiful coarse texture that is quite different from gram flour or rice flour. The snack is also super-easy to put together and quick-to-make too.





Here's the recipe video of ragi dhokla posted on the YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. Let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.

