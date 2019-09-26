Healthy Diet: 3 Mushroom Soup Recipes For Fans Of The Edible Fungus

Mushrooms can add taste and flavour to almost anything

Mushrooms can make anything taste better. The delicious taste and chewy, soft texture of this commonly consumed food makes us forget that it is actually a fungus. There are two types of mushrooms- cultivated and wild. Some of the most common types of edible mushrooms include button mushrooms (Portobello), shiitake mushrooms, maitake mushrooms, morels, gucchi mushrooms etc. Truffle is also a type of mushroom that is counted among the most expensive foods or ingredients around the world. Mushrooms are essentially fleshy fungi that have come to be recognized for their rich nutrient profile. So apart from their great taste and texture, their health benefits have also made them extremely popular.





Mushroom Nutrition

The most common type of mushroom is the Portobello or the button mushroom that is easily available in grocery stores nowadays. This type of mushroom is extremely low in calories (22 calories per 100 gram portion) and contains almost negligible fat, as per data by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). This makes the mushroom a favourite among the health freaks of the world, who have now started adding dried mushroom powder to drinks like coffee, smoothies and teas as a nutritional supplement. Mushroom can be cooked in numerous different ways. You can add them to pastas, rice dishes, as toppings for pizzas and as stir-fries for meat dishes, as stuffings for breads and add them to soups as well.

Healthy Diet: Mushroom can be cooked in numerous different ways

Here are 3 delicious mushroom soup recipes for fans of this fantastic fungus:

This delicious soup is creamy, but without any use of the real dairy cream, except for garnishing. Made using broccoli and button mushrooms, this soup uses cumin and black peppercorns for seasoning, along with salt to taste and can be easily cooked in the pressure cooker in practically no time.





Clear soups are a blessing, especially when you're feeling under the weather and need a soothing and healing meal. This mushroom clear soup is more of a stock that is prepared by slowly letting the mushrooms stew in water flavoured with thyme, infusing the herb's flavours with the mushrooms so the final product is comforting and delicious.





If you want to ditch the healthy bandwagon and want something a little more luscious and indulgent, then this recipe is perfect for you. This almond and mushroom soup is prepared by sauteeing mushrooms with chopped almonds, adding just a couple of tablespoons of refined flour for thickness, adding water and a blend of milk and almonds and then simmering everything until the soup thickens. The soup is simply seasoned with salt and pepper and garnished with cream.





Healthy Diet: Almond and mushroom soup is a delicious and rich stew

Which of these soup recipes are you going to try out first? Let us know in the comments section below!







