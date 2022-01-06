Snacking occupies an important part of our day's diet. Whether you are hungry in the evening and the dinner is a while away, or you get cravings to munch on something in the middle of the night, a crispy crunchy snack always comes to rescue. And if the snack is quick to make with minimal ingredients, it's even better. We have just the perfect recipe for you. Til papadi is a light, crunchy snack which is widely popular in Rajasthan. It can go with your evening tea, can accompany your meals, or can be just picked up and eaten as is.



Til papadi, also called til patti, is made with sesame seeds (til), and is often sweetened with jaggery (gud) or plain sugar. Sesame seeds are consumed in large quantities in winter, as they contain healthy fats, proteins, antioxidants and many more vitamins and minerals.



Here we have a recipe that will help you make the delicious til papadi in just 5 minutes, with just two ingredients.





Sesame seeds are used to many dishes.

Til Papadi Recipe | How To Make Til Papadi



Step 1 - Take equal quantities of sesame seeds and sugar. Dry roast sesame seeds on low flame. Transfer to a plate.



Step 2 - Grease roti board and rolling pin with some ghee.



Step 3 - Make sugar syrup by boiling sugar and water together. Add lemon juice to avoid crystallisation. Also add some cardamom powder to give the papadi its unique flavour. Boil till you get a thick, golden-hued syrup.



Step 4 - Add roasted sesame seeds in the syrup and make small roundels with the rolling pin. That's it.



Did you see how easy it is to make crispy Rajasthani til papadi? Watch the video here to see how it is really done:



