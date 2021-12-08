Blame it on the drop in the temperature or the piles of soft and warm blankets on our bed, these winters months makes each one of us lazy and slow. While we love the fact that nights are longer, we find ourselves looking for ways (read excuses) to snuggle in our bed even in broad daylight. This could be the ideal situation for some of us, but not all; many need to be up and working just like in any other season. However, if these winter months make us lethargic, they also provide us with foods that will give us just the energy push that we need. Out of the many winter-special ingredients that make a comeback towards the end of the year, til (sesame) is one of the most helpful ones. It is said to help you warm up and give you a boost of energy. Besides, the list of warm sweet and savoury winter-special til-based recipes make it easy to gorge on this beneficial seed.





(Also read: Watch: Behind The Scene Video Of Gwalior's 'Til Ki Chikki' Leaves Internet In Awe)





According to nutritionist Rupali Dutta, "Sesame seeds contain healthy fats like polyunsaturated fatty acids and Omega-6, and are therefore, a great source of energy. The seeds also provide lots of fibre, zinc, iron, calcium, magnesium and Vitamin E that help boost immunity." Pair these sesame seeds with Gur/Gud (jaggery) to make ladoo, chikki, or other snacks and load up on til this season.

Winter Special: 5 Til Recipes To Give You Warmth And Energy This Winter:

1. Til Gud Ladoo:

Made with both common winter ingredients known for their warming properties and other health benefits, the til gud ladoo is the perfect way to munch away hunger pangs and laziness this winter. All you need is til, gud and some cardamom powder and ghee. You may enjoy the ladoos warm or store them in an air tight container for later consumption. Click here for the recipe.

Til Gud Ladoo is a delicious winter special

2. Til Poli:

If you love the traditional Maharashtrian dish - puran poli, you are surely going to like til poli too. Til poli is a hearty and sweet chapati or flatbread made using roasted til/sesame seeds, jaggery and whole wheat flour along with maida, and is typically prepared during the festival of Makar Sankranti. It is a quick and easy recipe made with simple ingredients. Click here for the recipe.





3. Til Ki Barfi:

A quick and easy recipe, til ki barfi is a must-have in winters. Til ki barfi is made by mixing rich and creamy khoya with jaggery and til mix, cut into a diamond shape, and impress your guest with this one-of-a-kind winter special barfi. Here is the recipe for you.

Til ki barfi is a quick and easy recipe

4. Til ki chikki

Talk of winter til recipes and not mention the famous til ki chikki? Well, that's not possible, is it? Till ki chikki is a crunchy delicious winter snack enjoyed during the season but specially made for festivals like Lohri and Makar Sankranti. This crunchy brittle til chikki can be stored and enjoyed for months due to its extended shelf life. Here is the recipe for you.











5. Coconut til ladoo

Coconut til ladoo is one of the easiest solutions to beat your sweet cravings this winter. These ladoos are made with only three ingredients - coconut, sesame seeds and dates. The recipe uses dates as an alternative to sugar, so you don't have to worry much about the calories. Here is the recipe for you.

Coconut Til Ladoo is delicious

Enjoy these delicious til-based recipes that will help you brave off the winters while giving you the much-needed energy boost.