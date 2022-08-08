It's no secret that Indians love their cup of tea! Be it in the morning, in the evening to release the work stress, or simply when some guests come over, making a cup of tea is the solution to all. However, during work hours, we all wait for the tea-o-clock to simply sit back for a few minutes and relax. That evening cup of tea works as a stress reliever for many of us. It is best accompanied with some delicious snacks. For instance, samosa, bread pakora, bonda and more. These snacks are truly a delightful treat for the taste buds. Adding to this list, here we bring you one more recipe that is just perfect to pair with your evening cuppa. It is called Aloo Bread Roll.





Crispy from outside and filling from inside, this roll recipe is all that you need to make your tea-time a delicious affair. To make these delectable rolls, all you need to do is mash some potatoes, add chopped onion for the inside crunch along with zesty spices. Once the mixture is done, you need to deep fry the rolls until golden. Take a look below to know the recipe in detail.

Aloo Bread Roll Recipe: How To Make Aloo Bread Roll

To begin with the recipe, take a mixing bowl, add boiled potatoes, and mash them properly.





Once done, add chopped onion, boiled peas, chopped ginger, coriander leaves, green chillies, salt, coriander powder, garam masala, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and mix everything well.





Now take a bread slice, cut the corners, and fill in some grated cheese. Now, add the potato mixture and roll the bread from all the corners. For the complete step-by-step recipe, watch the recipe video in the header above.





Try this recipe and let us know how it turned out in the comments section below. For more such quick and easy tea-time snacks, keep coming to our website.



