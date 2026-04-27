Avocado has steadily earned its place as one of the most celebrated superfoods in modern kitchens. Often referred to as “green gold", the creamy fruit is prized for both its rich taste and impressive nutritional profile. You can spread it over toast, blend it into smoothies, or toss it into salads. Beyond its culinary appeal, avocado is also the source of a highly valued product - avocado oil. The gold liquid is renowned for its mild flavour, high smoke point and numerous health benefits. While store-bought options are widely available, you can easily make this oil at home to ensure purity and freshness. Chef Abdel Ghanem, owner of Chef's Door restaurant in Canada, shared the quick and easy recipe on Instagram.





Also Read: Gordon Ramsay Slams Smashing Avocado Food Trend In Restaurants

Ingredients

12 ripe avocados

1 tbsp coconut oil

Instructions

1. Cut and scoop out the flesh from all 12 avocados. Discard pits and skins





2. Add the avocado flesh to a blender, followed by 1 tbsp of coconut oil. Blend until completely smooth





3. Pour the mixture into a high-quality non-stick pot. Cook on low heat and stir occasionally. Continue cooking until the mixture turns a rich dark brown colour and oil begins to separate.





Also Read: Woman Makes Bihari-Inspired 'Avocado Chokha', Internet Calls It 'Indian Guacamole'





4. Remove from heat. Let it cool slightly until it's warm and not hot.





5. Transfer the mixture into a cheesecloth and squeeze over a bowl or jar. Extract as much oil as possible. You can add an optional filter and pour the oil through a coffee filter for a cleaner finish





"We made this avocado oil for $12. This is one of the healthiest oils for hair, skin and cooking,” the chef concluded.





Would you like to make this avocado oil at home? Let us know in the comments below.