Gordon Ramsay is known for his fiery personality and unapologetic critiques of unnecessary food trends in the culinary world. This time, the celebrity chef has set his sights on the popular brunch item – smashed avocado. In an interview with Tasting Table, Ramsay expressed his frustration with the dish. He said, "Do you have any idea how many ways you can make a delicious avocado? I had an avocado soup in Oaxaca a couple of months back, a beautiful chilled avocado soup with queso fresco and finished with a beautiful little pickled habanero, and it was exceptional. But if I still see this word 'smashed avocado,' honestly, it frustrates the hell out of me."





Smashed avocado is a staple brunch or breakfast dish that is typically served on toast. It consists of ripe avocados roughly mashed with a fork. It is seasoned with lemon or lime juice, salt and sometimes fresh herbs or spices.

Photo: Unsplash

Gordon Ramsay suggested other ways to serve avocados on toast that easily surpass the all-too-common smashed version. For example, he recommended presenting avocado toast with bold toppings like black sesame seeds, lemon zest and chilli flakes. His Spanish-style version includes chorizo and tomatoes for a savoury kick. Ramsay also mentioned using avocado in creative dishes like gazpacho and chocolate mousse.





The chef appreciates guacamole as a thoughtful creation. It's got citrus, salt, spice, herbs and veggies. While guacamole tells a story, a plain smashed avocado screams no real effort or creativity. Ramsay's criticism does not seem to be about brunch or the ingredients themselves. Rather, he despises the lack of creativity and lazy plating in smashed avocado dishes.





According to Gordon Ramsay, avocado is a versatile ingredient, and it deserves better than being served on autopilot.