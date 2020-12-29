Watch: How To Make Classic Gobi Paratha For A Scrumptious Winter Meal

Highlights Paratha is a must-have for every person in North India

Gobi paratha made with spicy grated cauliflower stuffing and ghee

Gobi paratha tastes the best with achar, dahi and makkhan

The very thought of hot parathas with dahi, achar and makkhan (white butter) is enough to make us slurp. One of the most loved dishes in the Northern part of India, parathas make for a quick and wholesome meal anytime of the day. Have it plain or stuffed, parathas can be customised as per taste and the season. While plain and light ajwain-namak paratha is preferred during the summers, the chilly winter season calls for spicy, butter-laden stuffed parathas made with various seasonal vegetables. In fact, stuffed parathas give you enough room to be creative with the filling (stuffing). For instance, some prefer making it decadent with cheese, spices and oil, others keep it healthy by adding nutritious filling to the paratha for guilt-free indulgence.





Although preferences vary from person to person, what never fails to impress every paratha-lover is a classic gobi paratha. A winter-special dish in every North Indian (especially Punjabi) house-hold, gobi paratha made with spicy grated cauliflower stuffing and oodles of ghee. Pair it with some achar and fresh makkhan - gobi paratha screams indulgence.

Keeping this in mind, we bring quick and easy recipe of the classic gobi paratha recipe that can help you make the most of the seasonal vegetable, that too in the most scrumptious way possible.





Also Read: Watch: How To Make Methi Bajra Paratha For Winter Diabetes Diet





Here's The Written Recipe Of Quick And Easy Gobi Paratha:

Ingredients:

1 cup atta





1 cup grated cauliflower





1 tbsp coriander leaves





1 tsp ginger





1 tbsp oil





2 green chillies





Salt, as per taste





1 tsp lemon juice





Method:

Add grated cauliflower, coriander leaves, green chillies, ginger, salt, lemon juice in a bowl and mix everything properly.





Knead dough with atta, oil, salt and water.





Take small portion of the dough and flatten with a rolling pin.





Add the filling and seal the edges.





Roll out the stuffed roundel and prepare an even, round paratha.





Heat a tawa and place the paratha on it.





Promoted

Add some oil and toast both the sides.





Serve the gobi paratha hot with a dollop of butter on it.







