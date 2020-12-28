Methi bajra paratha is good for diabetes diet.

If you have diabetes, you would find a new surge of diabetic-friendly foods in the fresh winter produce. Methi (fenugreek leaves) is one of the many winter vegetables that come replete with many health benefits. Methi is especially beneficial for diabetes diet; this nutrient-rich vegetable can be used to make a number of dishes and this paratha is one such recipe you'll definitely love. A loaded paratha is all we need to start our day in winter, just make sure your paratha is loaded with only good things!



In this methi paratha recipe posted on YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen', food vlogger Manjula Jain used gluten-free bajra flour (pearl millet flour) instead of the usual whole wheat flour to suit it to your diabetes diet. Bajra mixed with methi is a powerful combo as both the foods are rich in fibre, which facilitates slow release of glucose in the bloodstream, avoiding sugar spikes.



We tried this winter paratha recipe and it turned out to be great. We suggest you also try it out.







Watch: Methi bajra paratha recipe video:

(Also Read: Methi Jowar Roti Can Replace Regular Roti In Your Winter Diabetes Diet)





Making the paratha is super easy. All you have to do is knead the dough with bajra, methi and other ingredients for seasoning. Cumin seeds, salt, chilli flakes, turmeric powder and asafoetida add a bang of flavour to the paratha. Sesame seeds are also added that bring their own health-benefiting properties, nutty taste and delectable crunch.



Pair this methi bajra paratha with curd, raita, chutney or pickle of your choice, and make your winter mornings a happy one.










