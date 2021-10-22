We all love those small pit stops that we make on highways while going on vacations. The aroma of freshly prepared dal, sabzis and naans travel through your nose is simply irresistible. If just a thought of the Dhaba-style food makes you hungry, then trust us, you are not alone. After all, nothing comes close to those lip-smacking buttery and spicy flavours that fill our stomachs instantly. So, if you are craving the same, then today, we bring you a list of yummy vegetarian Dhaba-style dishes that you can easily prepare at home and get that highway taste on your plate!





Here Are 5 Dhaba-Style Recipes To Try | Easy Dhaba Style Recipes

1. Dhaba Dal Fry

A yummy and fulfilling dal topped with tadka is best paired with a buttery naan or steamed rice. This dish is made using simple ingredients at home and a blend of masalas that adds a kick of flavour to the simple dal. For the full recipe, click here.

2. Pindi Chole

There is something about a well-made chole that makes us want to lick our plates every time. And with this recipe, we assure you that your way of cooking chole will change forever to this recipe! In this dish, tons of masalas are used to amp up the taste. This dish is easy to make and can be cooked for any party or gathering. Find the recipe here.

3. Masaledar Paneer

Who doesn't love a good buttery paneer sabzi? Well, if you are a fan of the same, then the Dhaba style masaledar paneer is a must-try. This dish is made using marinated paneer and then tossed in a spicy tomato gravy to make it fulfilling. See the recipe here.

4. Aloo-Shimla Mirch

This simple recipe is comfort food for many of us. But if you are looking for ways to amp up the taste of this dish, then this dhaba style recipe is a must-try. Pair this with naan/roti, chutney and salad for maximum indulgence. Click here for the full recipe.





5. Tawa Mushroom

A spicy, creamy and rich mushroom recipe is enough to make us drool. In this recipe of Tawa mushroom, we bring you a mix of onions, mushrooms and masalas that spells indulgence. Once you make this recipe, we are sure that you will keep coming back at it. Find the full recipe here.

So, what are you waiting for! Make these delicious Dhaba style recipes, and let us know which one did you like the best!



