Watch: How To Make Eggless Chocolate Biscuit Cake Without Baking

A gooey, tender chocolate cake can cheer anyone instantly.

There is no better way to slide into the weekend than having a whole moist chocolate cake to yourself. And if the cake is baked fresh, there's nothing like it. A gooey, tender chocolate cake can cheer anyone instantly. It is your go-to choice for any occasion be it birthdays, anniversaries or farewells. Such is the fan base of chocolate cake, it strikes a chord with everyone. If you have a special occasion coming up, or are simply in a mood to experiment this weekend, here's a delicious recipe you can try. This Chocolate Biscuit Cake by Mumbai based YouTuber Alpa that she shared on her YouTube Channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa' is eggless and needs no baking either.





Most of us drop the idea of baking a cake at home since we can always drop by our favourite bakery and pick our favourite chocolate cake. Sometimes, just the thought of gathering all the ingredients and the whole drill of baking can make most of us jittery. But what if we tell you, you can make a cake at home with a handful of easily available ingredients? Moreover, you don't even need an oven to baking equipment to treat yourself with melt-in mouth delicacy. For this recipe you need any brand of digestive biscuits, sugar, some instant coffee, vanilla essence, butter, cocoa powder, a bar of milk compound chocolate and fresh cream. This easy to make recipe is a hit among all age groups. Try it over this weekend and let us know how you liked it!



