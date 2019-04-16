SEARCH
Watch: How To Make Garlic Naan At Home Without Tandoor, Oven And Yeast 

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: April 16, 2019

Watch: How To Make Garlic Naan At Home Without Tandoor, Oven And Yeast 

If you are visiting a North Indian restaurant this weekend, chances are that you have so decided your order already. Now, we are not saying there is not enough range in North Indian cuisine, but we all of us have our preferences. Some have a soft spot for butter chicken, some just cannot do without dal makhani. No matter what your preferences are, you cannot enjoy any curry if there are not enough soft and stretchy breads for company. India and its love affair with bread go back centuries in time. We have so many kinds of it and from so many different regions; naans, kulchas, chapatti, roath, and thepla - the list is endless. If you are in the middle of a quintessential North Indian spread, your eyes instantly seek for the hottest and softest naan. If you are planning to host a lunch or dinner party at home and thinking how to make some delish naans to go with your gravies, you have arrived at the right place. 

This recipe of garlic naan makes use of simple ingredients you can find at home. You do not need oven or yeast to make these yummy breads either. Yes, you heard us! Most of us almost instantly call up and order naan because we think there is no way we can prepare it ourselves at home. Not as good as the restaurants out there. But, this recipe will change the way you have perceived naans all your life. All you need is some all-purpose flour, curd, milk, baking soda, powdered sugar and salt- and you are done.

Mumbai-based YouTuber, Alpa Modi in her channel 'Something's cooking with Alpa' tells us exactly how to make this yummy treat at home. 


