If there is one dish that is universally loved, it has to be pizza. A crispy crust topped with gooey cheese and various veggies or meat - just a slice of it is enough to lift our spirits, isn't it? While this is how pizza is usually enjoyed, what if we told you that you could enjoy these flavours not on a slice, but rather packed inside a circular-shaped snack? Introducing: Pizza Naan Bombs. This unique fusion snack guarantees a burst of flavour in every bite and is sure to satisfy the pizza lover inside. With the weekend right around the corner, it's the perfect opportunity to try your hand at making them. Serve them to your guests at your weekend dinner party, and we guarantee they'll become instant fans. The best part? They'll be ready in just under 30 minutes!

What Are Pizza Naan Bombs? How Are They Different From Popular Pizza Cones?

Pizza naan bombs are a delectable stuffed bread snack, shaped like a ball. Made from naan dough stuffed with pizza toppings, they define indulgence in the truest sense. The snack also includes a generous amount of mozzarella cheese, making them an absolute treat for cheese lovers alike. Typically, pizza naan bombs are prepared in a tandoor, but for this recipe, all you need is your trusty oven. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside - these pizza naan bombs will leave you yearning for more.

What To Serve With Pizza Naan Bombs?

Pizza naan bombs taste good on their own. However, if you feel like pairing them with an accompaniment, feel free to choose any sauce or dip of your choice. Some options that you can consider include tomato ketchup, cheese dip, and mustard sauce.

Pizza Naan Bombs Recipe: How To Make Pizza Naan Bombs At Home

The recipe for these delicious pizza naan bombs was shared by Chef Kirti Bhoutika on her official Instagram handle. Here are the steps you need to follow to make them:

Give Love To The Dough

Start by preparing the dough for the pizza naan bombs. Mix warm water, yeast, and sugar. Let it sit for 5-10 mins or until frothy. In a bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and salt. Add the yeast mixture and knead into a soft dough. Cover and let it rest for an hour.

Prepare The Filling

Heat olive oil in a pan, add garlic and onion, and saute until soft and pink. Stir in tomato puree, salt, and pepper. Cook until the mixture thickens. Now, add fresh basil along with grated mozzarella cheese and olives.

Time To Assemble

Divide the dough into small balls. Flatten each ball, add a spoonful of the prepared filling, and seal them tightly. Bake them in an oven set to 180 degrees C for 15-20 minutes until golden brown and crispy. Serve hot and enjoy!

Make these tasty pizza naan bombs for your next snacking session and enjoy them with your family. Happy Snacking!