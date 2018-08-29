8 Interesting Snacks You Can Prepare With Bread

When you are pressed for time, what's your pick for breakfast? A toasted bread and butter or a quick French toast? Bread is that companion in your kitchen that one cannot imagine breakfast or snacks without. It is versatile and you'll be surprised to know how many interesting dishes you can create from it. Owing to its versatility, bread is now being incorporated in creating comfort foods that can be enjoyed during any given occasion. Cooking with it is easy, hassle-free and quick; from the wholesome breakfast options, delightful evening snacks and perfect appetisers to mouth-watering desserts, bread can be used to prepare a plethora of interesting dishes. We enlist some amazing snacks and sweets that you can prepare using bread and enjoy them with your evening tea.





1. Bread Pakoda





Bread pakoda is the undisputed king of snacks and is super easy to make at home. Crispy from the outside and soft from the inside, bread pakoda has a spicy and tangy filling that will leave you asking for more. What's better to have a tea companion as good and yummy as a bread pakoda anyway?





2. Bread Poha





The quintessential breakfast of India, poha is a quick and easy dish to prepare. However, to prepare bread poha, all you need to do is to replace the flattened rice with bread to make an amazing bread poha. This twisted version of poha is nothing but bread slices that are tossed in a host of spices. It can make for an amazing snack for kids.





3. Bread Roll





Soft and airy insides with a crisp and crusty outside, bread rolls make for the perfect evening snacks. Roll out the bread slices with a rolling pin and stuff them with mashed boiled potatoes mixed with masalas and cheese that are then fried to perfection. We are sure you cannot pick just one.





4. Bread Chana Basket





This one's a creative way to bring together bread and chana to make a delicious chaat. Bread chana chaat is your go-to party appetiser, kid's lunch or anytime snack recipe. Don't forget to serve it with sev and fresh coriander leaves for that extra flavour.





5. Bread Dahi Vada





Move on from dahi vada and try this twisted version instead. Bread dahi vada is made with bread crumbs, curd, cottage cheese and spices topped with mint leaves, jeera powder and anardana. If you haven't tried it before, here's a recipe to prepare this delicious snack.





6. Shahi Tukda Or Double Ka Meetha





Who knew bread could be used to prepare sweet puddings. A popular Mughlai cuisine, shahi tukda is an age-old recipe prepared using bread, malai and rabdi and garnished with almonds, pistachios, rose petals and saffron. It's surely a mouth-watering experience.





7. Masala Cheese French Toast





Give the classic French toast a spicy twist by coating the bread in a mixture of herbs added in the egg batter and sauces along with cheese. Sounds heavenly? Go ahead and try making it at home.





8. Tomato Caper Bruschetta





Fresh tomatoes combined with capers and balsamic vinegar topped on bread makes a delicious tomato caper bruschetta. A quick and delicious solution for unexpected guests at home!





Give your taste buds a joy ride with these amazing bread snacks and enjoy them like never before!







