Watch: How To Make Healthy And Tasty Macaroni Pasta Soup For Kids

Macaroni soup will be loved by the kids in the family.

You have to admit that there is a constant tiff between what your kids want to eat and what you want them to eat. If you place a healthy bowl of salad or soup, they won't stop hankering for pizza or pasta. Here we have a genius tip for you to appease your kids and your mind at the same time. This macaroni soup is so healthy and tasty that you'll realise all the dust-up between you all was for nothing, only if you had such recipes at your disposal before. Combining kids' favourite macaroni and parents' choice soup, this recipe is ideal for a happy family meal.





Food vlogger Alpa Modi shared this amazing fusion recipe for kids on her YouTube channel ‘Something's Cooking With Alpa'. This healthy macaroni soup contains the goodness of so many healthy vegetables that you won't mind making it again and again. In fact, your kids would demand you to make it again and again.





Here's the complete recipe of macaroni pasta soup for kids:

1 – Heat olive oil in a pan. Add chopped onions, roughly chopped carrots, potato cubes, garlic cloves and salt to taste. Cover and cook for around 5 minutes on a medium flame.





Step 2 – Add some zucchini, chopped cabbage, chopped tomatoes and mix everything well. Again cover and cook for about 5 minutes. Remember to keep stirring in between.

Step 3 – Now add boiled rajma, tomato puree, Italian herbs, black pepper powder and red chilli flakes. Pour some water and cook on low flame for the next 20 minutes.





Step 4 – Add roughly chopped basil leaves, raw macaroni pasta. Cover and cook for 8-10 minutes.





Step 5 – Next add roughly chopped spinach and cook for a couple of minutes till everything is cooked well.





Serve hot!





Watch the recipe video for detailed cooking instructions:





