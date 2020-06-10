Watch: How To Make Kashmiri Nadru Yakhni At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

Nadru yakhni is easy to make at home.

Kashmiri cuisine is all about exotic, rich meals, which we usually save for special occasions. Dense, creamy, full-of-flavours, Kashmiri food falls short of adjectives we can think of. Yakhni is an integral part of the cuisine. Yakhni is basically curd-based gravy that is simmered and infused with vegetable to be cooked. Nadru yakhni is a popular meal made with fried lotus stem dunked in curd gravy. Nadru is a type of lotus stem found commonly in Kashmir that is porous and soft. Many of us are not a fan of lotus stem. But this recipe will change it for us.





Here's the recipe video of the Kashmir delicacy for you to try at home -





Watch recipe video of Kahmiri Nadru Yakhni:

Just like any other Kashmiri food, yakhni is big on flavours. Curd is mixed with fennel powder, cardamom powder, dry ginger powder, cumin powder, salt and whisked well. The curd mix is combined with roasted spices in mustard oil, like cardamom, cloves, cinnamon and hing water. The gravy is cooked well for some time and then fried lotus stem is tossed into it.

Kashmiri-style nadru yakhni is so delicious and easy to make that you will definitely make it again and again.







