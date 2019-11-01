Watch: How To Make Meaty And Lip-Smacking Keema Pulao At Home

Keema has been an intrinsic part of Awadhi cuisine

Keema refers to any meat that is minced very well. Derived from the Turkish word 'Khyma', keema has been an intrinsic part of Awadhi cuisine. Keema served with paratha used to be a popular breakfast item up in North. Think keema and one of the first things we picture are melt-in-mouth kebab, but the truth is that the ground meat could be used to make a variety of delicacies, one such treat is a keema pulao. Aromatic rice interspersed with subtle spices and juicy meat bits. This one-pot dish is an ideal addition to your party spread or dinner. In place of biryani, surprise your guests with this meaty delicacy instead.





This recipe, posted on NDTV Food's YouTube channel, is a step-by-step breakdown of how to master this classic recipe at home. You can serve this rice dish with some raita and salad and see your guests lick their fingers clean. You can prepare your own keema at home, if you want to save time, you can even purchase some from your local meat vendor. For best experience, we suggest you pick basmati rice. It is light, it cooks faster and soaks in all the flavours of the dish in a jiffy.





Watch: Here's the recipe video of Keema pulao:

So, what are you waiting for; pull your apron and start cooking. Do subscribe to our channel for several such traditional recipes, fusion recipes, healthy recipes, international recipes and more. Happy cooking!





