SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Watch: How To Make Meaty And Lip-Smacking Keema Pulao At Home

Watch: How To Make Meaty And Lip-Smacking Keema Pulao At Home

Aromatic rice interspersed with subtle spices and juicy meat bits. This one-pot dish is an ideal addition to your party spread or dinner

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: November 01, 2019 15:32 IST

Reddit
Watch: How To Make Meaty And Lip-Smacking Keema Pulao At Home

Keema has been an intrinsic part of Awadhi cuisine

Keema refers to any meat that is minced very well. Derived from the Turkish word 'Khyma', keema has been an intrinsic part of Awadhi cuisine. Keema served with paratha used to be a popular breakfast item up in North. Think keema and one of the first things we picture are melt-in-mouth kebab, but the truth is that the ground meat could be used to make a variety of delicacies, one such treat is a keema pulao. Aromatic rice interspersed with subtle spices and juicy meat bits. This one-pot dish is an ideal addition to your party spread or dinner. In place of biryani, surprise your guests with this meaty delicacy instead.

(Also Read: )

This recipe, posted on NDTV Food's YouTube channel, is a step-by-step breakdown of how to master this classic recipe at home. You can serve this rice dish with some raita and salad and see your guests lick their fingers clean. You can prepare your own keema at home, if you want to save time, you can even purchase some from your local meat vendor. For best experience, we suggest you pick basmati rice. It is light, it cooks faster and soaks in all the flavours of the dish in a jiffy.

Watch: Here's the recipe video of Keema pulao:

So, what are you waiting for; pull your apron and start cooking. Do subscribe to our channel for several such traditional recipes, fusion recipes, healthy recipes, international recipes and more. Happy cooking!

(Also Read: )



Comments

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  KeemaMuttonKeema Recipe
Winter Special: Make This Crispy And Delicious Matar Poori A Part Of Your Winter Diet
Winter Special: Make This Crispy And Delicious Matar Poori A Part Of Your Winter Diet
Watch: This Matar Ki Tikki Is An Ideal Warm And Nutty Recipe To Welcome Winters 
Watch: This Matar Ki Tikki Is An Ideal Warm And Nutty Recipe To Welcome Winters 

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2019 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 