Watch: How To Make Mutton Seekh Kebab-Recipe By Uncultured Cafe

Soft and succulent kebabs are our true weakness. You give us these smoky, melt-in-your-mouth appetisers anytime of the day, and we'd perhaps, for an instance, forget about how terrible the day has been treating is otherwise. Kebabs are a Middle-East Asian treat that were supposedly popularised by the Mughals in India. It was in their reign that the humble kebab was re-imagined in so many avatars. Galouti, shami, chapli, tunday, kakori- there are so many kinds of kebabs that we may have lost the count. One of our all-time favourite kebabs is mutton seekh kebab. This delicious kebab is often paired with tangy pudina chutney and is made with minced mutton mixed with assorted spices.





(Also Read: 13 Best Indian Mutton Recipes | Easy Mutton Recipes )











If you are a fan of mutton seekh kebabs of Uncultured Café, we have something that may wow you. We have managed to dig out their secret recipe, and it is time you wear that chef hat after all.

(Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: 5 Easy Mutton Snacks Recipes You Can Try At Home)





All you need are some basic ingredients, and lots of patience. Nowadays, you get minced mutton easily, and the masalas used are also easily available. In addition to masalas, you would need some ginger-garlic paste as well. If you have tandoor at your place, you can use that. Or you can also use oven to bake your kebabs. While the kebabs are in the oven, baste 1 teaspoon of butter onto each side of the kebabs at intervals.





Here's the written recipe of mutton seekh kebab, to be served with anda parathas.





Ingredients:





400 gm mutton

2 onion

1/2 tablespoon garlic paste

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

1/3 teaspoon garam masala powder

2 tablespoon lemon juice

salt as required

4 green chilli

1/2 tablespoon ginger paste

1 tablespoon coriander leaves

1/2 tablespoon red chilli powder

1 tablespoon chaat masala

2 tbsp Butter

Recipe:

1. Grind minced mutton, onion, green chilies and coriander leaves to get a paste of thick consistency.

2. Transfer it to a bowl and add salt, red chilli powder, garam masala, lemon juice, cumin powder and ginger-garlic paste. Mix them well.

3. Now, with moist hands pat the mixture, shape the mixture into kebabs and put them onto the skewers.

4. Roast it inside a tandoor for 10-15 mins.

5. Keep rotating the skewer to make sure it cooks from all sides.

6. Grease with butter.

7. Serve it with anda parantha.













