We love sevaiya ki kheer. Don't we? A delicacy in Indian cuisine, it is ghee roasted vermicelli, dunked in sugar and saffron infused milk and topped with dry fruits. Already slurping? Sevaiya (or vermicelli) is a straw-like ingredient, made with semolina flour (sooji) or coarsely ground durum wheat flour. It is delicious and versatile to the core. Besides a creamy kheer, sevaiya is also used to prepare various other sweet and savoury dishes - namkeen sevaiya being one popular instance. A vermicelli version of upma, it is a popular breakfast dish in several Indian household.











It is flavourful, uncomplicated and super quick and easy to make. Namkeen sevaiya uses simple seasonings that are used in our daily cooking. And the best part is, it can be prepared in just a few minutes. So, what are you waiting for? Take out your pots and pan and up your breakfast game with this amazing dish.





How To Make Namkeen Sevaiya | Namkeen Sevaiya Recipe For Breakfast:

Namkeen sevaiya makes for one of the yummiest breakfast dishes that you can make easily at home. The ingredients you need to make namkeen sevaiya are vermicelli, boiled potatoes, chopped onions, salt, roasted peanuts, curry leaves, coriander, diced ginger and diced garlic. Place a pan of water on heat and add salt. Put in vermicelli to the pan and let it boil for 4-5 mins. Meanwhile, place a kadhai on heat and sauté mustard seeds and curry leaves in oil. Add ginger, garlic and onions, let the flavours release in the oil. Add boiled potatoes and peanuts, mix well. The namkeen sevai masala is ready. Add boiled sevaiya to the masala and mix well. Serve it hot for breakfast!







