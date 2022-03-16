Let's agree - keeping up a balance between household chores and office work is not as easy as it seems. Most of the days we end up feeling exhausted and lethargic. In such a situation, planning meals and cooking them are the last things we like to imagine. As a result, we end up making foods that are quick, easy, and fuss-free. But if you thought quick and easy foods are synonymous to boring, then we suggest it's time to change your perception. If you explore, you will find various quick recipes that are not only easy to make, but also taste delicious. This week, we bring you one such amazing recipe that will instantly bid adieu to all your weekday blues. Don't believe us? Try it for yourself and decide. This dish is called pizza roll.





(Also read: Pizza Puff, Bread Pizza And More: 7 Pizza Snacks To Celebrate World Pizza Day 2022)





Sounds interesting; right? Pizza roll is an amalgamation of pizza and bread roll, bringing the best of both the worlds on your plate. What makes it even better is the fact that you need not more than 15 minutes to whip up this delicious snack. Pair it with ketchup or have with chai, pizza roll screams indulgence. Already slurping? So, without further ado, let's take you through the pizza roll recipe.

How To Make Pizza Roll At Home:

Take a bread and cut the edges.





Flatten the bread with a rolling pin.





Brush maida slurry on the edges.





Spread pizza sauce on the bread.





Add some chopped onion, capsicum and carrot in the centre of the bread.





Sprinkle some oregano and chilli flakes.





Spread some grated cheese on the top and roll the bread.





Tuck in the edges well and dip in egg.





Coat with breadcrumbs and fry till it turns golden brown in colour.





Serve it hot.





Watch the complete recipe video in the header.





Try this delicious recipe today and let us know how you liked it. Meanwhile, we also bring you some more snacks recipes that are delicious and can be prepared in no time. Click here for the recipes.