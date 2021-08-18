Let's agree, eating late at night is quite tempting and all of us have done it at some point or other. For this, we often resort to some fuss-free and easy recipes. Right? Because preparing a wholesome meal during midnight is unimaginable. From tadka bread and bread rolls to leftover recipes, there's basically a myriad of recipes you can prepare at home by using basic ingredients available in the kitchen pantry. Be it a mid-meal craving or midnight cravings, these snacks can satiate your hunger pangs in just a matter of minutes as they are super easy to make and of course very delicious. So, for all those who are looking for some quick and easy recipe ideas, here we bring you a list to make at home. We hear you, already slurping!





Quick Snacks: Here's a list of 7 easy and quick snacks recipe to try at home:

1. Tadka Bread

Let's hit the list with this delicious bread snack. Made with easily available ingredients like bread, onion, tomatoes, this snack is sure to be a hit among both kids and adults. And the best part is- this recipe offers room for creativity. If you do not like fiery tadka, you can always add sauces and spices according to your likings. So, click here for the recipe.

2. Tawa Bread Rolls

Here we bring you another delicious bread recipe. These deep-fried bread rolls are filled with spicy aloo stuffing and served with mint and tamarind chutneys. We bet; this recipe is sure to enhance the taste buds. Here's the recipe for you.

3. Gujrati Tikha Pudla

If you are someone who loves spicy food, then this recipe will perfectly fit the bill. Made witty healthy chickpea flour, onion and other seasonal veggies. Try it out! Here's the recipe for you.

4. Egg Muffins

Egg lovers, raise your hands! We have found this super healthy and nutritious recipe for you all. All you need to do is whisk some eggs, add crunchy vegetables and seasonings of your choice and bake! Yes, it's that simple. Click here for the recipe.

5. Mac And Cheese

A one-pot dish! All you need to do is fill a cup with macaroni, add milk, cheese, seasonings and bake for about 5-minutes and your meal is ready to savour. Yes, you heard us, this dish can be prepared in just 5 minutes. Wondering how? Click here.

6. Roasted Makhana

Simplest and healthiest, just roast some makhanas on a pan in some ghee, add your favourite masala and munch on. Can anything be simpler than this? We bet nothing! These puffy, airy and spicy bites will definitely make you forget about popcorn.

7. Roti Taco

Got some leftover rotis at home? Here's how you can give your regular rotis a Mexican twist. Roast rotis, fill it up with veggies, sauces and herbs, chilli flakes, salt and it's done. Finish it off with ketchup and namkeen to add more crunch. Click here for the recipe.

So, step in your kitchen, try out these recipes and let us know how these recipes turned out in the comment section below.